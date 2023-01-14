ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more

The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson

The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
CLEMSON, SC
dawgpost.com

QB Commit Ryan Puglisi Breaks Down Georgia Championship Parade Visit

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, and the future in Athens is extremely bright. With Kirby Smart leading the way, and Todd Monken calling plays offensively, it’s clear the Bulldogs aren’t going away anytime soon. They’ll be starting a new quarterback in 2023, and they...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
thewarriorwire.org

How Bout’ Them Dubs: Class of 2023’s Incredible Early Acceptance to UGA

The Dubs Class of 2023 is ready to face their future, finding themselves among many applicants for several top-tier schools, including the University of Georgia. UGA is most notable for its championship football team, but it is also ranked No. 16 as a top public university and is located in Athens, considered one of the best college towns in the country. All these attributes make the school an extremely appealing choice to many prospective students.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Memorial grows for UGA football player, staffer

A memorial continues to grow as the UGA community mourns after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its’ repeat national championship.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

No racing at Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season

According to a post on the track’s Facebook page, there are no plans for racing at Georgia’s Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season. “I have decided it is time to retire and slow down a little,” said track owner Marty Lance in the post on Monday evening.
HARTWELL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA

