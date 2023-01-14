Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs. Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft. Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the...
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more
The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Devastating Georgia Football Tragedy
Terrible news emerged Sunday for the college football world. Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a late night car accident. The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday, following a Saturday parade honoring Georgia's national ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal
ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson
The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
dawgpost.com
QB Commit Ryan Puglisi Breaks Down Georgia Championship Parade Visit
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, and the future in Athens is extremely bright. With Kirby Smart leading the way, and Todd Monken calling plays offensively, it’s clear the Bulldogs aren’t going away anytime soon. They’ll be starting a new quarterback in 2023, and they...
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia player's mother shares ways to help families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy have been on the hearts and minds of people around the country this week as prayers have been front and center following the tragic car wreck that claimed the lives of the Georgia football player and recruiting staffer. Mary Delp, the mother of Georgia tight...
thewarriorwire.org
How Bout’ Them Dubs: Class of 2023’s Incredible Early Acceptance to UGA
The Dubs Class of 2023 is ready to face their future, finding themselves among many applicants for several top-tier schools, including the University of Georgia. UGA is most notable for its championship football team, but it is also ranked No. 16 as a top public university and is located in Athens, considered one of the best college towns in the country. All these attributes make the school an extremely appealing choice to many prospective students.
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for UGA football player, staffer
A memorial continues to grow as the UGA community mourns after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its’ repeat national championship.
‘I still can’t believe it happened:’ Parents of UGA football player killed in crash speak out
ATHENS, Ga. — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Sharlene and Dave Willock, the parents of Devin Willock, the UGA player killed in a car crash Sunday. The Willocks spoke about how happy Devin was after UGA won the game and...
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
accesswdun.com
No racing at Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season
According to a post on the track’s Facebook page, there are no plans for racing at Georgia’s Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season. “I have decided it is time to retire and slow down a little,” said track owner Marty Lance in the post on Monday evening.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
