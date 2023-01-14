ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marconews.com

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Rockets (10-33) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-24) meet Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets failed to cover as 10-point...
HOUSTON, TX
Marconews.com

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (24-20) battle the Atlanta Hawks (21-22) Monday. Tip from State Farm Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 111-95...
ATLANTA, GA
Marconews.com

First look: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The New York Giants (10-7-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) tussle Saturday in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

McDavid scores, Oilers beat Kraken 5-2 for 4th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (25-18-3), who won for just the second time in their last eight home games. Jack Campbell made 29 saves.
SEATTLE, WA
Marconews.com

Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Marconews.com

Ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio interviews for Panthers' DC job

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator position, according to The Athletic's Joe Person (via Panthers Wire). Fangio's interview with the Panthers could have potential implications for the Broncos: Sean Payton is believed to view Fangio as his preferred choice for a...
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Embiid scores 41, 76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid set the tone with 26 points in the first half. Philadelphia's bench came up big in the late going. Embiid finished with 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

