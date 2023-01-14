Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Boston couple gave away $1 million a week last yearAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
Marconews.com
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Rockets (10-33) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-24) meet Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets failed to cover as 10-point...
Marconews.com
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Heat (24-20) battle the Atlanta Hawks (21-22) Monday. Tip from State Farm Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 111-95...
Marconews.com
First look: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines
The New York Giants (10-7-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) tussle Saturday in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. New...
Marconews.com
McDavid scores, Oilers beat Kraken 5-2 for 4th straight win
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (25-18-3), who won for just the second time in their last eight home games. Jack Campbell made 29 saves.
Marconews.com
Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Marconews.com
Ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio interviews for Panthers' DC job
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator position, according to The Athletic's Joe Person (via Panthers Wire). Fangio's interview with the Panthers could have potential implications for the Broncos: Sean Payton is believed to view Fangio as his preferred choice for a...
Marconews.com
Embiid scores 41, 76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid set the tone with 26 points in the first half. Philadelphia's bench came up big in the late going. Embiid finished with 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
Marconews.com
32 things we learned from NFL's 'Super Wild Card Weekend': After 49ers roll, close games highlight slate
The 32 things we learned from "Super Wild Card Weekend" of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. The average margin of victory in a game during the 2022 regular season was 9.7 points, the league's lowest in 90 years. But things were even tighter at the outset of the playoffs, the first five games decided by an average of 7.2 points.
Marconews.com
NFL Upvote: What fans are saying heading into the divisional round of the playoffs
The Sports Seriously crew play a little NFL Upvote and break down the hottest storylines surrounding the upcoming.
Marconews.com
Minnesota Vikings' season ended on hopeless Kirk Cousins pass on fourth down vs. New York Giants
When your season comes down to a single play, you absolutely have to give your team a chance to succeed. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did not do that in Sunday's critical fourth-down play against the New York Giants. With the Giants up seven points and the Vikings looking to...
Comments / 0