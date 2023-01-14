ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Rockets (10-33) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-24) meet Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets failed to cover as 10-point...
HOUSTON, TX
Marconews.com

Embiid scores 41, 76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid set the tone with 26 points in the first half. Philadelphia's bench came up big in the late going. Embiid finished with 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

LeBron hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marconews.com

First look: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The New York Giants (10-7-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) tussle Saturday in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

WNBA to play preseason game in Canada

The WNBA will head north for a preseason game in Canada. The Chicago Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx on May 13 in Toronto in the first WNBA game to be played in the country. “Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the league,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I’ve spoken often of the global popularity of women’s basketball and, this past season, WNBA games were broadcast in 207 countries and territories, including in Canada, where fans have shown a great appetite for WNBA action."
Marconews.com

Ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio interviews for Panthers' DC job

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator position, according to The Athletic's Joe Person (via Panthers Wire). Fangio's interview with the Panthers could have potential implications for the Broncos: Sean Payton is believed to view Fangio as his preferred choice for a...
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Texans complete interview with Sean Payton for head coaching role

The Houston Texans aren't afraid to bring in a veteran coach with skins on the wall. On Monday, the Texans met with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV initially reported that the Texans were interested in Payton. COLUMN: Pursuit...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy