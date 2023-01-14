The WNBA will head north for a preseason game in Canada. The Chicago Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx on May 13 in Toronto in the first WNBA game to be played in the country. “Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the league,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I’ve spoken often of the global popularity of women’s basketball and, this past season, WNBA games were broadcast in 207 countries and territories, including in Canada, where fans have shown a great appetite for WNBA action."

7 HOURS AGO