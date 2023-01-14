Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Microcenter lists February 8 / 22 shipping date for some MSI gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4000 dGPUs
Laptops featuring the new RTX 4000 dGPUs from Nvidia are expected to see availability in just a few weeks. According to a recent ITHome report, some online retailers will be allowing pre-orders beginning with February 1st, but the laptops will be shipped at a later date. This is now confirmed by U.S. retailer Microcenter with its listings for MSI’s 2023 gaming laptops, which also include pricing information. The ITHome report mentions that Nvidia is looking to set an MSRP of US$999 for laptops featuring the RTX 4050 dGPU, but the Microcenter listing shows higher prices, unfortunately.
notebookcheck.net
Alienware m17 R5 with AMD hardware reviewed: Suboptimal drivers unnecessarily slow down strong AMD gamer
AMD Gaming Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Zen Zen 3 (Vermeer) We were quite excited about the all-AMD model from Alienware, which Dell sent us for a review. After all, we usually review gaming laptops with the usual Intel Core i7-12700H, sometimes also a model with i9-12900H and almost always in combination with an Nvidia RTX graphics card.
notebookcheck.net
HP EliteBook 835 G9: Powerful and durable thanks to Ryzen
AMD Business Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. Hewlett Packard's EliteBook 835 G9 is a mobile office notebook from the business segment. The most striking feature of the compact computer is the matte, viewing-angle stable 13.3-inch screen (1920 x 1200) in the work-friendly format of 16:10. It offers high brightness, very good contrast and great color reproduction. A switchable privacy filter (HP Sure View) aims to prevent or make difficult looking at the display from the sides.
notebookcheck.net
Apple upgrades 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple M2 Pro and Apple M2 Max chipsets
Apple has upgraded its flagship pair of laptops. The MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 are now available with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, which add HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and slightly better battery life, among other minor changes. Apple has refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook...
notebookcheck.net
Truly impressive - Convertible workstation Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip
3D Printing Workstation Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Windows. Our review devices undergo dozens of benchmark tests, and they do not always manage to cope with all the benchmarks thrown at them. On the other hand, the ExpertBook B6 Flip maintains a cool processor and graphics card under testing. The device, which is almost three centimeters thick, contains an Intel Core i9-12950HX and an Nvidia RTX A2000. Together they generate a waste heat of around 140 watts. In terms of performance, the ExpertBook B6 Flip is far ahead in the test field and even outperforms the MSI CreatoPro Z16P with its supposedly stronger A3000. Both laptops run their graphics cards with up to 90 watts, but the MSI device runs out of steam sooner.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Futurism
Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen
Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
notebookcheck.net
Seamless Galaxy Z Fold5 display on the cards as Samsung creates its own muscular take on the waterdrop hinge
Despite the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 being one of the best phones we have reviewed (foldable or otherwise), one of the cons highlighted by our tester was the visibility of the display seam. Recently, we reported on news that one of the improvements being brought in by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 would be a “wrinkle-free” solution for the crease in the screen. A new article on Naver has offered up some further details about how that will happen, with Samsung adopting the waterdrop hinge used in phones such as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 but with a durability twist.
notebookcheck.net
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K UHD 60-in TV now just US$449.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is now reduced at Best Buy in the US. The headline deal is on the 75-in model, priced at US$649.99. The TV regularly costs US$849.99, meaning you can save US$200 or 24% with this Best Buy offer. The 85-in model is discounted by US$100, selling for US$1,299.99 rather than US$1,399.99. Also included in the sale is the 60-in model, which is currently reduced by US$100 or 18% at US$449.99; the gadget typically retails for US$549.99. The 43-in, 50-in and 58-in models are also discounted but less significantly, with US$20 to US$30 off.
Download the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers right here
Apple this week introduced a new generation of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is now powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In addition to the hardware improvements, these machines come with new wallpapers – and you can download them right now here without having to buy a new 2023 MacBook Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G launched
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, a few weeks after showcasing the device during CES 2023. According to the company's press release, 5G editions support dual-SIM connectivity but continue to rely on the same chipset as their Wi-Fi-only siblings. As such, the entire Galaxy Book2 Go series utilises the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3 which contains four ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and an Adreno GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Maxed-out Mac Pro loses 98% of its value with Apple Trade In after costing US$52,199 three years earlier
Tech journalist and writer for MKBHD, David Imel, has posted an enlightening tweet concerning Apple Trade In. Apparently, a three-year-old Mac Pro that was purchased for US$52,199 was given a current trade-in value of US$970 (of Apple Credit). This represents a loss in value of over 98% for the Apple Mac Pro in a space of just three years, with Imel asking his followers what else could depreciate as much as this and at this speed apart from cryptocurrency. The writer also pointed out that the same model was still available on the Apple website for US$52,199.
notebookcheck.net
Surprisingly-low RTX 4060 Ti TDP figure could see the GPU consume much less power than the RTX 3060 Ti
The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti could disappoint users in many aspects when it comes to hardware specifications. For instance, rumor has it that RTX 4060 Ti will have a bus that could be 50% narrower than the RTX 3060 Ti. Similarly, the Lovelace board may also have a considerably reduced 228 GB/s bandwidth. But, if the latest report from leaker kopite7kimi is accurate, the RTX 4060 Ti will reportedly delight gamers who prioritize lower power consumption.
notebookcheck.net
Interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 series European promo offer details leak as storage configurations are confirmed
Official-looking promotional material for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in Europe has now leaked online. The leak reveals what appears to be an interesting pre-order offer for the Galaxy S23 lineup in Germany, while essentially confirming storage options for the premium phones. Apple Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to feature faster RAM than earlier rumored
Over the past 24 hours, more details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been revealed than ever before, including information on pre-order offers, pricing in Europe, and even spec sheets. It appears, however, that the details in the leaked spec sheet may not have been accurate to a tee—with new information now hinting at one major difference.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet leak reveals everything about the flagships and clears up confusion around how much internal storage each variant offers
While Samsung, for the most part, has done a stellar job of keeping Galaxy S23 leaks in check, there is plenty of information online about the upcoming flagships. And as is tradition, the intensity of leaks only gets higher as Galaxy Unpacked approaches (February 1). Renowned leaker Roland Quandt has further ruined Samsung's surprise by revealing the entire Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet. Another leaker by the name of Bilibilikun has supplemented Quandt's leak with what looks like information sourced directly from Samsung France's website.
Comments / 0