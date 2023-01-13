Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Omari Moore Becomes 16th Spartan to Score 1,000 Career Points
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Omari Moore scored 24 points, exactly what he needed to become the 16th player in school history to score 1,000 points at San José State as the Spartans fell at New Mexico, 77-57, Tuesday inside The Pit. Moore scored his 1,000th career point from the free throw...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Tennis Adds Transfer Millan and Assistant Coach Komel
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Junior tennis player Carolina Millan has joined San José State after a great career at Utah State and Jakob Komel has been named assistant women's tennis coach, announced by head coach Chad Skorupka on Tuesday. Millan was named to the All-Mountain West Singles team the...
San Jose State University Spartans
Ma Scores Career-High 22 Points in Spartans Loss to Air Force
BOX SCORE (PDF) USAF ACADEMY, Colo.— Sabrina Ma scored a career-high 22 points, shooting an efficient 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from three-point range to lead San José State women's basketball (2-16, 0-7 MW) in a 77-70 loss to Air Force (9-10, 4-3 MW) on Monday night.
San Jose State University Spartans
Barrett Named Assistant Coach for 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup
NORMAN, Okla. – San José State women's assistant golf coach Kortnie Maxoutopoulis Barrett will serve as one of two United States assistant coaches, along with of Matt Clark of North Carolina, at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club, which will be played June 8-10 in Ligonier, Pa.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Flies to Hawai'i for Three Dual Matches to Open 2023
Jan. 19 vs. Hawai'i (4:30 p.m. (PT)) Jan. 20 vs. Washington (1:00 p.m. (PT)) Jan. 22 vs. Hawai'i Pacific (12:00 p.m. (PT)) HONOLULU — The San José State women's tennis team opens their 2023 spring schedule Thursday against the University of Hawai'i in Honolulu, Hawai'i and will also play Washington and Hawai'i Pacific this weekend as part of three dual matches at the UH Tennis Complex.
San Jose State University Spartans
Emilia Sjostrand and Jeremiah Walker Earns MW Track & Field Honors
SPOKANE, Wash. — SJSU's Emilia Sjostrand and Jeremiah Walker both earned Mountain West honors for their efforts at the Spokane Indoor Invitational last weekend. Sjostrand, a sophomore field specialist from Stockholm, Sweden, posted a 12.66m triple jump to win her event. Walker, a freshman from Fresno, Calif., won his first ever official collegiate race with a time of 21.49 in the 200m event.
San Jose State University Spartans
Cullen Carroll Named Head Coach of Athletic Performance for Football
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Cullen Carroll has been named Head Coach of Athletic Performance for Football at San José State, announced by head football coach Brent Brennan on Tuesday. Carroll has over a decade of experience leading strength and conditioning programs for football, including his most recent post at Stanford.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Sweep Event Titles in Meet at Air Force
USAFA, Colo.—Jada Mazury won the all-around and two event titles as the San José State women's gymnastics team posted a 195.250 Monday afternoon in a meet at Air Force. Mazury added to her collection of 9.900s this season with her first one on the beam this season to win the event. She had scored a 9.900 on bars and floor Saturday at Stanford.
Comments / 0