USAFA, Colo.—Jada Mazury won the all-around and two event titles as the San José State women's gymnastics team posted a 195.250 Monday afternoon in a meet at Air Force. Mazury added to her collection of 9.900s this season with her first one on the beam this season to win the event. She had scored a 9.900 on bars and floor Saturday at Stanford.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO