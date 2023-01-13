You can be prepared if your saved by the blood shed on calvary... Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. May he come to saving faith before he passes on. Christ is our only hope. The rest is temporary. His fame, his talent, his money, his family are meaningless apart from the righteousness imputed to us through Christ.
Men please let this scare you to death. all you need to do is take a prostate reading. Doctors will watch the numbers. If they get too high you will have several options after they do a biopsy. I know several men who were diagnosed 15 years ago. Doctor Told my hubby most men don't die from prostate cancer they die with it. He's been diagnosed 17 yrs ago. He's dealing with worse issues now.
Men need to get checked at least by 40. I had my first sign 15 years before surgery. I had a blood in my urine. I am lucky cancer did not go beyond prostate.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Comments / 26