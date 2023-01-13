Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood one of wealthiest cities in U.S., Census data shows
Recent census data shows Leawood to be among the wealthiest in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report illustrating the wealthiest municipalities in the United States as of 2020. The bureau released the data in its American Community Survey, which gathers and offers national data on population demographics and housing.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park
A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
bluevalleypost.com
Capitol Update: Rep. Linda Featherston says extremists don’t represent most Kansans
Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Linda Featherston of Kansas House District 16 in Overland Park. Republican Rep....
bluevalleypost.com
JCCC opens outdoor pavilion for new BBQ classes
The space serves as an outdoor classroom for JCCC students, local high school students and folks interested in improving their grilling skills through the college’s continuing education program. The pavilion and new classes are geared toward Kansas City barbecue. The pavilion is next to the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary...
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Eight great shows set for Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. An overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies. A family’s adventures at the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair. A story of teenagers fitting in and standing out in New York City. A stage adaptation of a famous Christmas-themed movie. A Chicago boy who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing are illegal. What happens when a carnivorous alien plant shows up at a Skid Row flower shop. The fantabulous world of Dr. Seuss coming a to life featuring everyone’s favorite hat-wearing cat and a host of familiar characters.
bluevalleypost.com
Updates from Johnson County Community College: Explore workforce development opportunities through JCCC Continuing Education
JCCC’s Continuing Education Division (CE) offers more than 2,600 courses, programs and certificates that can enhance a person’s career development or provide personal enrichment. Many of these courses increase an employee’s skills and knowledge to boost job productivity and career potential. JCCC CE will work with individuals – and businesses – to meet a variety of workforce needs.
