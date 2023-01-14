Avocaderia, the world's first avocado bar, now has a flagship store in NoMad. Look for everything avocado from bowls and salads to an assortment of avocado toasts. You will also find the green fruits (Yes, avocado is a fruit) in dips, soups and even smoothies in flavors like mango lime, lychee dragonfruit, and kale matcha.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO