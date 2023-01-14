ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cititour.com

NYC Restaurants Cooking Up Romance for Valentine's Day

The celebrated East Village Caribbean oasis, Miss Lily’s 7A, will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Crab Boil for a fun,interactive Valentine’s Day date night (crab bibs and all). The feast will be available for $48/person and include Alaskan Snow Crab with Jerk Corn, Red Skinned Potatoes, Festival, Charred Pineapple Cole Slaw, and Scotch Bonnet Butter. Reservations via Resy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Avocaderia Opens Flagship Store in NoMad

Avocaderia, the world's first avocado bar, now has a flagship store in NoMad. Look for everything avocado from bowls and salads to an assortment of avocado toasts. You will also find the green fruits (Yes, avocado is a fruit) in dips, soups and even smoothies in flavors like mango lime, lychee dragonfruit, and kale matcha.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Glizzy’s for Gourmet Hot Dogs in Brooklyn

Glizzy’s is filling a need with its gourmet dogs and late night eats. The restaurant was started by three longtime friends - Johnny Huynh (Lucy’s Vietnamese restaurants), Nikki Yam, and Philip Ng. As for the name, “glizzy” is New York slang for a hot dog. The...
BROOKLYN, NY

