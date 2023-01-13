Read full article on original website
Related
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park
A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Johnson County fire crews investigate Popeyes restaurant fire in Mission
Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at the Popeyes restaurant in Mission, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
New 60-home subdivision planned for growing Lenexa area
Landplan Engineering has targeted 44 acres at Clare Road and an extended 91st Street for Creekside Park, a 60-lot single-family project.
How KCI’s new terminal plans to be the most inclusive in the world
Kansas City's new airport terminal promises to improve the flying experience in many ways, including for people with a variety of disabilities.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Eight great shows set for Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. An overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies. A family’s adventures at the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair. A story of teenagers fitting in and standing out in New York City. A stage adaptation of a famous Christmas-themed movie. A Chicago boy who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing are illegal. What happens when a carnivorous alien plant shows up at a Skid Row flower shop. The fantabulous world of Dr. Seuss coming a to life featuring everyone’s favorite hat-wearing cat and a host of familiar characters.
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly
A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
‘Ridiculous’: Unusually high water bill stuns Kansas City small business
The owner of The Better Wash in Kansas City says despite a meter issue causing excessive charges, KC Water did not accommodate his business.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
Sun Fresh grocery store in Red Bridge Shopping Center to close
The Sun Fresh at the Red Bridge Shopping Center at Red Bridge Road and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri, will close, KSHB 41 News reports.
kansascitymag.com
Todd Schulte is opening KC’s first salami bar this spring
Todd Schulte and Cory Dannehl have succeeded in bringing some of the freshest seafood to Kansas City with their East coast inspired restaurant, Earl’s Premier. Now, they’re on to their next venture, an Italian restaurant called Bacaro Primo. The Italian concept will take over the former Café Europa space in Brookside’s Crestwood Shops (323 E. 55th st., KCMO).
KC Restaurant Week gives boost to local businesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As local eateries continue to steam roll through KC Restaurant Week, they're getting a little help from an unlikely entity.
KC councilwoman introduces seven point plan to move Kansas City forward
On the day we celebrate civil rights leader and trailblazer Martin Luther King Jr., a Kansas City councilwoman is introducing a new plan to move all of Kansas City forward.
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
These lawmakers represent Johnson and Wyandotte counties in the 2023 Kansas Legislature
Johnson and Wyandotte counties are represented in the 2023 Kansas Legislature by more lawmakers during this legislative session than the last, a reflection of the region’s growing population — and political influence. The region gained three state representatives after last year’s redrawing of political boundaries. Wyandotte County...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
JCCC opens outdoor pavilion for new BBQ classes
The space serves as an outdoor classroom for JCCC students, local high school students and folks interested in improving their grilling skills through the college’s continuing education program. The pavilion and new classes are geared toward Kansas City barbecue. The pavilion is next to the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary...
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KMBC.com
School bus catches fire, burns completely, Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary fire broke out in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. A school bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway. No injuries have been reported to the driver and or any students who might have been on...
Comments / 0