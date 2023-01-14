ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Title Win Will Benefit Another WWE Star

By Andrew Ravens
wrestlingheadlines.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

R-Truth Reveals He Had a Second Surgery Because Of An Infection

Last November, R-Truth underwent surgery to fix a quad tendon tear after suffering the injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of WWE NXT. The injury happened as R-Truth took a spill over the top rope and landed wrong. Truth provided an update on his...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT

New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
wrestlingheadlines.com

New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Top Segment with The Anoa’i Family Set for WWE RAW 30, Title Match Revealed

The Bloodline will be fully represented at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show, which takes place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. We noted before how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was being advertised for the RAW 30 show. In an update, it was announced on tonight’s RAW that every generation of The Bloodline will be on RAW to acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Big Gimmick Match Set for WWE RAW 30, Updated Card

The card is shaping up for next week’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. Tonight’s RAW saw Becky Lynch challenge Bayley to a Steel Cage match for RAW 30, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside. The challenge was accepted. Footage from the segment can be seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 34,934 tickets, and 1,812 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 36,746. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlingheadlines.com

Candice Michelle Thinks A Royal Rumble Return Could Be Possible This Year Since It Takes Place In Texas

Candice Michelle is open to a WWE return, especially if it happens at the Royal Rumble. The former women’s champion spoke about this topic during her recent interview with Ring The Belle, where she reminded fans that this year’s Rumble takes place in her home state of Texas. Michelle also clarifies that she’s wanted to make a return on various occasions, but WWE just hasn’t called. Highlights are below.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE NXT Results 1/17/2023

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Shares The Worse Bump He Ever Took In His Wrestling Career

Kurt Angle battled Kane in a singles match on a January 2022 episode of WWE Raw, ” leading to the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them. This was the red brand’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Although Angle got the win in the match, he noted that he took a bad bump when being double chokeslammed along with a referee.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE

Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics including why she signed with AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.”
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former WWE Champion Says There’s No Attitude Era Without Him

Fans have happy memories of the Attitude Era, when WWE pushed the envelope in an effort to appeal to a more mature audience in the final years of the 1990s while competing with WCW. In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash both made the switch to WCW from the WWE....
wrestlingheadlines.com

Unique Title Match and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT

A Handicap Match for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s show. WWE has announced that Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre next week. The match was made after...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/19/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)

The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Cincinnati, OH to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE’s Nick Khan on If He Feels Threatened By Tony Khan and AEW

WWE CEO Nick Khan says he is not threatened by AEW President Tony Khan and his company. As noted, Nick recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. For those who missed it, you can click here for Khan’s new comments on working with the McMahon Family, the return of Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon’s future, the WWE sale talk and Saudi Arabia rumors, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy