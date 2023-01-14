Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Title Win Will Benefit Another WWE Star

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Reveals He Had a Second Surgery Because Of An Infection
Last November, R-Truth underwent surgery to fix a quad tendon tear after suffering the injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of WWE NXT. The injury happened as R-Truth took a spill over the top rope and landed wrong. Truth provided an update on his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT
New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card
The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raven Has Major Praise For Mickie James and Jordynne Grace’s Hard To Kill Match, Gives More Thoughts On Hard To Kill
IMPACT Hall of Famer and former WCW, WWE, and ECW alumni Raven recently spoke about his experience at last weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on the latest edition of his Raven Effect podcast. Here is what he had to say. What he thought of the Hard To Kill main...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock on Being Excited for a Potential WWE Sale, Vince McMahon’s Involvement, More
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says if WWE is sold, the owners need to be as passionate as Chairman Vince McMahon. The Great One recently spoke with CNBC and was asked about a possible WWE sale. He said he’s excited for what may happen, and wishes Vince and the company all the best.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Segment with The Anoa’i Family Set for WWE RAW 30, Title Match Revealed
The Bloodline will be fully represented at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show, which takes place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. We noted before how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was being advertised for the RAW 30 show. In an update, it was announced on tonight’s RAW that every generation of The Bloodline will be on RAW to acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Gimmick Match Set for WWE RAW 30, Updated Card
The card is shaping up for next week’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. Tonight’s RAW saw Becky Lynch challenge Bayley to a Steel Cage match for RAW 30, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside. The challenge was accepted. Footage from the segment can be seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 34,934 tickets, and 1,812 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 36,746. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Candice Michelle Thinks A Royal Rumble Return Could Be Possible This Year Since It Takes Place In Texas
Candice Michelle is open to a WWE return, especially if it happens at the Royal Rumble. The former women’s champion spoke about this topic during her recent interview with Ring The Belle, where she reminded fans that this year’s Rumble takes place in her home state of Texas. Michelle also clarifies that she’s wanted to make a return on various occasions, but WWE just hasn’t called. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 1/17/2023
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Shares The Worse Bump He Ever Took In His Wrestling Career
Kurt Angle battled Kane in a singles match on a January 2022 episode of WWE Raw, ” leading to the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them. This was the red brand’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Although Angle got the win in the match, he noted that he took a bad bump when being double chokeslammed along with a referee.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Stable to Return Tonight?, Royal Rumble Build Continues, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. WWE has announced just two segments for tonight’s show – one with The Judgment Day and one with Bobby Lashley. It’s believed that Lashley may bring back The Hurt Business tonight but that has not been confirmed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics including why she signed with AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Champion Says There’s No Attitude Era Without Him
Fans have happy memories of the Attitude Era, when WWE pushed the envelope in an effort to appeal to a more mature audience in the final years of the 1990s while competing with WCW. In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash both made the switch to WCW from the WWE....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Unique Title Match and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
A Handicap Match for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s show. WWE has announced that Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre next week. The match was made after...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Scandal Impact Logan Paul’s WWE Future?, More on Paul and the WWE Royal Rumble
We noted last week, via PWInsider, that WWE officials were discussing a potential Royal Rumble return for crossover star Logan Paul, but that would depend on if his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. In an update, now Fightful Select is also reporting that WWE is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/19/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Cincinnati, OH to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Finn Balor Looks Back On When He Had To Relinquish The Universal Title Due To Injury: “This Day Was Such A Blur”
WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined BT Sport for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Judgement Day leader looking back on the night he had to relinquish the Universal Championship one night after winning it at SummerSlam 2016. Highlights from the interview are below. Say she had...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Nick Khan on If He Feels Threatened By Tony Khan and AEW
WWE CEO Nick Khan says he is not threatened by AEW President Tony Khan and his company. As noted, Nick recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. For those who missed it, you can click here for Khan’s new comments on working with the McMahon Family, the return of Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon’s future, the WWE sale talk and Saudi Arabia rumors, and more.
Comments / 0