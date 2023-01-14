Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Shares His Experience Filming WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures With Mick Foley
On the latest edition of his Kilq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kevin Nash spoke about his experience filming the WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures reality series, a program he did alongside fellow Hall of Famer, Mick Foley. Check out his experience on set with Foley in the highlights below.
Eric Bischoff Thinks There Is A “Glimmer Of Hope” For AEW
Eric Bischoff has repeatedly criticized AEW for having poor storylines and having matches for the sake of it. While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about the one thing that makes him have a glimmer of hope for AEW, which is having UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League be the new program following Dynamite, something that could help boost Dynamite’s second-hour ratings.
Former WWE Champion Says There’s No Attitude Era Without Him
Fans have happy memories of the Attitude Era, when WWE pushed the envelope in an effort to appeal to a more mature audience in the final years of the 1990s while competing with WCW. In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash both made the switch to WCW from the WWE....
WWE’s Nick Khan on If He Feels Threatened By Tony Khan and AEW
WWE CEO Nick Khan says he is not threatened by AEW President Tony Khan and his company. As noted, Nick recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. For those who missed it, you can click here for Khan’s new comments on working with the McMahon Family, the return of Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon’s future, the WWE sale talk and Saudi Arabia rumors, and more.
Jim Ross Looks Back On Scott Steiner’s Feud With Triple H
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast including Scott Steiner’s run with WWE in 2003, his feud with Triple H, and more. Here are the highlights:. His experience working with Scott Steiner in 2003:. “Well, I knew it would probably be...
R-Truth Reveals He Had a Second Surgery Because Of An Infection
Last November, R-Truth underwent surgery to fix a quad tendon tear after suffering the injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of WWE NXT. The injury happened as R-Truth took a spill over the top rope and landed wrong. Truth provided an update on his...
Will Scandal Impact Logan Paul’s WWE Future?, More on Paul and the WWE Royal Rumble
We noted last week, via PWInsider, that WWE officials were discussing a potential Royal Rumble return for crossover star Logan Paul, but that would depend on if his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. In an update, now Fightful Select is also reporting that WWE is...
Kurt Angle Shares The Worse Bump He Ever Took In His Wrestling Career
Kurt Angle battled Kane in a singles match on a January 2022 episode of WWE Raw, ” leading to the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them. This was the red brand’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Although Angle got the win in the match, he noted that he took a bad bump when being double chokeslammed along with a referee.
Jim Cornette On AEW’s Tony Khan Possibly Buying WWE: “It’s Ridiculous To Think That Could Happen”
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year. WWE announced it hired Raine Group as its lead financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as its legal advisor while exploring the sale of the company ahead of negotiations for its TV rights that expire in 2024. They also hired JPMorgan.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
Nick Khan Talks Allegations Against Vince McMahon, Vince’s Honesty, Possible WWE TV Return for McMahon
WWE CEO Nick Khan says he believes Chairman Vince McMahon has been honest about the allegations of misconduct brought against him last year. As noted, Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a number of topics. You can click here for his comments on AEW President Tony Khan and if he’s a threat, and you can click here for Khan’s comments on working with the McMahon Family, Vince’s return, Stephanie McMahon’s future, the WWE sale talk and Saudi Arabia rumors, and more.
Finn Balor Looks Back On When He Had To Relinquish The Universal Title Due To Injury: “This Day Was Such A Blur”
WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined BT Sport for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Judgement Day leader looking back on the night he had to relinquish the Universal Championship one night after winning it at SummerSlam 2016. Highlights from the interview are below. Say she had...
Nick Khan on If WWE Is Done with Major Announcements and Changes, Interesting WWE – UFC Stat Revealed, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed an interesting UFC – WWE stat during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier today. Simmons commented on the “fascinating money spending” over the next 18 months and wondered why ESPN cannot be a home for WWE. “I agree, why couldn’t...
Tony Schiavone Has a Warning For a TV Company Potentially Buying WWE
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer discussed Vince McMahon exploring a sale of WWE. From his past with WCW and TBS, he sent a warning to a TV company potentially buying WWE. His point was that a TV company should try to book wrestling if they buy WWE like Turner did with WCW and that if a TV company buys WWE then they need to leave wrestling people in charge.
Tony Khan Talks Adam Cole’s ‘Challenging Recovery’ From Injury
After being sidelined since June due to concussion-related issues, Adam Cole announced he is back on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cole last wrestled at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White.
Nick Khan Talks Vince McMahon’s Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Future, Saudi Rumors, #1 Rule with The McMahon Family, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and discussed a variety of topics, including the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the departure of former Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, working with Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Regarding the recent WWE corporate shakeup, Khan...
Teddy Long Gives Props To CM Punk For Being Able To Walk Away From Wrestling
CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended. It’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout, something he has pushed for.
Billy Corgan Breaks Down Why NWA Powerr Will Be Off Of FITE and Back On Youtube
Billy Corgan has good reasons for pulling NWA Powerrr from FITE and bringing it back to Youtube. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and president of the promotion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co, where he explained his reasoning for removing the NWA’s weekly flagship show from behind the FITE TV paywall. Highlights from the interview are below.
Finn Balor Says Current Character Incarnation Is What He Wanted To Do During Second NXT Run
WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined BT Sport for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including some behind-the-scenes insight into his heel turn and decision to join the Judgement Day faction last year, and how this is the character he wanted to showcase during his second NXT run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jade Cargill Calls CM Punk A Great Guy, Talks His Support Of The AEW Women’s Division, Advice He Gave Her That She Admired
Jade Cargill heaps praise on controversial superstar, CM Punk. The undefeated TBS champion spoke about the Second City Saint during her recent chat with Bootleg Kev, where she revealed some advice that Punk gave to her that she really admired, and discussed his extreme support of the AEW women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
