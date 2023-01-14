Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
AMS Speaker Spotlight: Why the ‘Concept to Commercialization’ Approach Is Key for Successful 3D Printing Implementation
Additive manufacturing (AM) empowers innovative design with unprecedented benefits. With this rapidly advancing technology, it is crucial to integrate process disciplines and expertise to ensure an optimized product that achieves the desired quality and functionality while avoiding costly mistakes. In order to fully capitalize on AM’s potential, companies must choose a provider that can link the full AM production chain together under one roof.
3DPrint.com
AMS Focus: 3D Printing in Transportation
The past decade or so of investment in additive manufacturing (AM) has, in large part, been a transportation play. It wouldn’t be going too far to say that the entire recent boom phase in the AM sector has been catalyzed by the rapidly advancing engineering requirements of transportation technology’s next generation.
3DPrint.com
AMS Speaker Spotlight: Gain Added Trust in 3D Printing with Virtual Twins
Scott Sevcik, A&D Strategy Director at Dassault Systemes, will be participating in the Software and Automation Panel 3: Automation, AM, and the Factory of the Future at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies Networking Business Summit. Despite the hype, the utility of additive manufacturing (AM) for production continues to advance slowly, but...
3DPrint.com
6K’s White Paper Examines Metal 3D Printing Powders Market
In 2022, 6K and SmarTech Analysis released a new white paper titled “Metal Additive Goes Full Scale: The Future of the Metal Additive Powder Materials Market,” recognizing the impact the evolving metal powder market has on the 3D printing sector. The study explores the growth of metal additive powders and the role of powder suppliers, particularly now that AM is scaling and more advanced machine capabilities are collaborating to lower industry costs.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Leonardo, Beamit, AiBuild
Sandvik owned Beamit makes a deal with defense firm Leonardo to do 3D Printing MRO for spare parts. A 100 parts have been qualified on at least five airframes and this seems like an astute move on the part of Beamit which previously has printed parts for Airbus, Safran, Thales and others. Babcock International Group has printed metal MRO parts for the UK´s MOD. Underscoring the huge potential for 3D printed maintenance, repair and refit for the military. AiBuild has used the Chat GPT language model along with its AISync tool.
3DPrint.com
US Navy Installs Meltio Hybrid Metal 3D Printer to Reduce Repair Times
In 2022, the USS Essex became the first American Navy warship to install a metal 3D printer to ensure onboard repair capabilities of much-needed tools and parts. Now, the USS Bataan is following in its footsteps. The Naval assault ship announced the complete installation of a metal 3D printer on November 3, 2022. We have learned that the machine is a Phillips Additive Hybrid powered by Meltio and Haas.
3DPrint.com
3DPOD Episode 137: From RepRap to Government Supplier, MatterHackers CEO Lars Brubaker
Coming from the world of gaming, Lars Brubaker started MatterHackers to take part in the 3D printing revolution. Due to his background, he has good war stories: trying to find filament when no one was selling it, except a single individual in New Zealand, or seeking out customer service on some of the first consumer 3D printers. Lars also tells us about building companies: what kind of values, metrics, and strategies you have to do in order to be successful. By being close to your customers and understanding them, Lars thinks that you can see which way the wind is blowing. MatterHackers´ journey is remarkable from a distributor in the RepRap days to a seller of much more expensive machines and, now, a supplier to the U.S. government.
Sustainability Matters: Renfro Selects Traceability Platform; J.Crew Teams with ThredUp on Resale + More News
FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this year, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 18, 2023: Sock maker Renfro Brands has selected TrusTrace as the partner to support its traceability efforts. TrusTrace CEO and co-founder Shameek Ghosh said in a statement, “Using the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands will be able to centralize its current supply chain data for continued compliance with laws such as the UFLPA, as well as measure and document progress towards its sustainability goals.” Renfro has already made progress in its environmental mission. All of its suppliers have achieved at...
3DPrint.com
AMS to Bring Unique Networking to 3D Printing Community in NYC
Thanks to the contributions of our sponsors and participants, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2023 will feature some truly fun and novel networking activities in New York, February 7 – 9, 2023. It’s not too late to register for AMS, but RSVPs for Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP)’s cocktail reception on the night of February 8th are starting to fill up.
3DPrint.com
Dyze Design Releases Horizon™ Automatic Bed Leveling Sensor and Collision Detector
Dyze Design, Canadian manufacturer of high-performance extrusion systems and components for professional and industrial 3D printers, is now officially releasing its new HorizonTM Auto-bed leveling (ABL) sensor and collision detector. Auto-bed leveling (or tramming) is a really popular feature in modern 3D printing. It provides peace of mind when it...
3DPrint.com
Toyota Cuts Costs at Polish Factories with Zortrax 3D Printers
Zortrax, a 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Poland, has released a brief case study of Toyota’s incorporation of Zortrax printers into its Polish auto manufacturing operations. Notably, according to Łukasz Kondek, an additive manufacturing (AM) engineer at Toyota’s engine plant in Jelcz, Poland, the Japanese auto giant’s purchase of Zortrax machines has already paid for itself within just one year.
3DPrint.com
Will Nikon’s SLM Solutions Deal Go through?
When Japanese multinational Nikon (TYO: 7731) announced its intention to acquire SLM Solutions (ETR: AM3D) in September 2022, it seemed like a reasonable part of its digital manufacturing strategy, and there is certainly merit in acquiring an established player in the additive manufacturing (AM) space instead of building one from the ground-up.
3DPrint.com
UK Army’s First 3D Printed Metal Parts Used in Active Duty
Babcock International Group, a leading defense contractor and engineering services firm in the UK, announced that the firm has delivered metal tank periscope clamps made with additive manufacturing (AM) to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD). These are believed to be the first metal parts supplied to the MOD for use by active duty soldiers in the British Army.
3DPrint.com
China’s SpaceX 3D Prints over 30 Parts for Rocket Engine
In an effort to become China’s SpaceX, Galactic Energy has raised over $188 million in its Series B round and has now commissioned service bureau Falcontech to 3D print over 30 parts for its WELKIN rocket engine. The company has made progress toward its goal of becoming the premier...
Comments / 0