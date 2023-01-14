Erin from Stateline Kids is back to share even more family fun with us. Erin knows that January can be a slow time for things to do with families and she has found so many activities for families to participate in this season while staying on a budget. One place families can go this year is Snow Park at Alpine Hills. Snow Park is a manmade park divided into two sections for family fun. They even have a ‘magic carpet’ that takes riders from the bottom to the top of the tubing hill. To hear about more events head to statelinekids.com and check out her Winter Guide.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO