Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
nbc15.com
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
MyStateline.com
Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together
Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected …. Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together. Free care now among resources to reduce veteran suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs said that U.S. Military veterans can now get free emergency care at any health care facility if they are in a suicidal crisis.
MyStateline.com
Boylan Lady Titans knock off Guilford in battle for second place in NIC-10
Boylan Lady Titans knock off Guilford in battle for second place in NIC-10 Boylan Lady Titans knock off Guilford in battle for …. Boylan Lady Titans knock off Guilford in battle for second place in NIC-10 Free care now among resources to reduce veteran suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs...
8 Hilariously Terrifying Things in Rockford
There are many things in Rockford that scare people... while also at the same time making them infuriated. However, at the end of the day, you just can't help but laugh at how much these things bother you!. Every day I run into at least 4 of these. And let...
MyStateline.com
'Sick and tired of the murders;' Rockford sees 4 homicides in 5 days
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State's Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city's violence Tuesday afternoon. ‘Sick and tired of the murders;’ Rockford sees 4 …. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State's Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city's violence Tuesday afternoon. Free...
MyStateline.com
Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts with youth
This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Free care now among resources to reduce veteran suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs said that U.S. Military veterans can now get free...
MyStateline.com
Affordable winter fun with Stateline Kids
Erin from Stateline Kids is back to share even more family fun with us. Erin knows that January can be a slow time for things to do with families and she has found so many activities for families to participate in this season while staying on a budget. One place families can go this year is Snow Park at Alpine Hills. Snow Park is a manmade park divided into two sections for family fun. They even have a ‘magic carpet’ that takes riders from the bottom to the top of the tubing hill. To hear about more events head to statelinekids.com and check out her Winter Guide.
MyStateline.com
Rockford bridal expo returns after three years
Planning for someone's big day comes with a lot of stress. Planning for someone's big day comes with a lot of stress. Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool …. Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on Jan. 30, 2016, when someone broke into the 1305 Carbaugh...
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
No more cash at Portillo’s drive-thrus
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents planning to visit a Portillo’s drive-thru should make sure that they have a debit or credit card with them. Starting Monday, that is the only way customers can pay at all of the restaurant chain’s drive-thrus. They are going cashless to make them more efficient and safer for the workers […]
rockrivercurrent.com
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
MyStateline.com
Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant
There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it. Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly …. There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they...
MyStateline.com
Cold case: Sill no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. It's been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Cold case: Sill no sign of Rockford resident Mark …. It's been...
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Check Out Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Week With Our FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
MyStateline.com
Rockford residents bond over COVID hobbies, anxieties
A local group led an important discussion ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Rockford residents bond over COVID hobbies, anxieties. A local group led an important discussion ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. No more cash at Portillo’s drive-thrus. Residents planning to visit a Portillo's drive-thru should...
Comments / 0