Genesee Co. hosts human trafficking town hall with Chris Hansen
A sting operation led by multiple Michigan Sheriff's Offices has resulted in the arrests of four men.
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000s
Michael Barajas, the guy with teeth filed to points suspected of kidnapped a lady and threatening to "tear out her throat" as he trafficked her, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, is also accused of similar abuses on a young child in the early 2000s.
legalnews.com
Michigan woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial
A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, January 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three defendants given life in prison in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, MI — Three defendants in the fatal shooting of a security guard at the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Husband and wife Larry and Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were each...
wsgw.com
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
Jury deliberations begin in murder trial for 2020 Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI – A jury is set to begin deliberations Tuesday in the trial for a man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Jackson bar. Jury deliberations are set to begin Jan. 17 in the trial of Franky Ackley Jr., court officials said. Ackley faces charges of open...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
eastlansinginfo.news
Lahanas is Out as City Manger, Noel Garcia Jr. Named to Council
East Lansing’s City Council terminated its contract with City Manager George Lahanas tonight, naming retired Fire Chief Randy Talifarro as interim city manager effective Feb. 13. Because Talifarro will not take the office until that date, and because Deputy City Manager Tom Fehrenbach has just resigned, according to a...
WILX-TV
Man convicted of murder in 2020 Jackson shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has convicted Franky Ackley guilty of murder in a fatal Jackson shooting in 2020. Ackley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and felony firearm. The conviction stems from a shooting outside Duffy’s Bar on March 6, 2020 that resulted in the death of James Cooper-Robertson.
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
WILX-TV
4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County deputies
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man from Lansing was arrested Tuesday after officials found weapons in his vehicle. According to authorities, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park in Delhi Township just after midnight. The deputy noticed a handgun in plain view, according to reports. Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting fires lawyer during court proceeding
A man charged with open murder in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell was in court Tuesday.
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
Anti-racism protest in Ann Arbor takes aim at building contractor on MLK Day
ANN ARBOR, MI — Speaking through a megaphone outside the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Richard Mack yelled out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the construction team working on a new apartment development behind the theater. “Your job, Landmark, is to stop hiring racist contractors!” he said,...
Anti-Semitic letters found at Waverly housing complex
People found letters at Westwind Town Homes on Saturday, letters with anti-semitic remarks on them.
