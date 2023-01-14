ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

legalnews.com

Michigan woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial

A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, January 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties

While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Lahanas is Out as City Manger, Noel Garcia Jr. Named to Council

East Lansing’s City Council terminated its contract with City Manager George Lahanas tonight, naming retired Fire Chief Randy Talifarro as interim city manager effective Feb. 13. Because Talifarro will not take the office until that date, and because Deputy City Manager Tom Fehrenbach has just resigned, according to a...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man convicted of murder in 2020 Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has convicted Franky Ackley guilty of murder in a fatal Jackson shooting in 2020. Ackley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and felony firearm. The conviction stems from a shooting outside Duffy’s Bar on March 6, 2020 that resulted in the death of James Cooper-Robertson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County deputies

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man from Lansing was arrested Tuesday after officials found weapons in his vehicle. According to authorities, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park in Delhi Township just after midnight. The deputy noticed a handgun in plain view, according to reports. Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI

