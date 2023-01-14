Read full article on original website
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Netflix founder gives $20 million to San Francisco universityAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
Phillies put World Series run on backburner as 2023 looms
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh knows his way around a cold one after not one or two -- but four! -- Phillies clubhouse celebrations on their way to the World Series. So when the 25-year-old outfielder found himself on the big screen this week at a Flyers game, Marsh obliged fans by slamming his beer to a roaring ovation. Soaking in the experience with a smile two seats to Marsh’s right, Phillies manager Rob Thomson. All the Phillies have to worry about now is the hangover. No, not from a night out at a hockey game, but a possible malaise after a season of success,
McCovey Chronicles
2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 15
The 14th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, as we continue on our quest to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And coming in at No. 14 on the list, winning the vote by a huge margin, is outfielder Jairo Pomares.
McCovey Chronicles
Wednesday BP: Andrew McCutchen re-signs with Pittsburgh Pirates
Not a lot of news out of the San Francisco Giants so far this week, so I started digging through the archives for This Date In Giants History type content. And I was reminded that the Giants landed Andrew McCutchen in a trade this week in 2018. It reminded me of how much fun that was, and how there was some excitement going into the 2018 season.
McCovey Chronicles
Monday BP: Carlos Correa reveals phone conversation with Brandon Crawford
Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans, and happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I thought I was done writing about Carlos Correa, because he is now a member of the Minnesota Twins, and therefore no longer part of Giants news. Except he talked about the Giants. Which means it’s time...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Vikings' O'Connell still evaluating defense, Donatell status
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kevin O’Connell enjoyed a strong debut as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with a record-setting wide receiver, a productive offense and a division title. “The feeling that we were all in this together pulling in the same direction and with a goal that is of the highest proportions, it’s special for me,” O’Connell said. “My ability to thrive in my role, I feel even better about that today than I did on day one.” His second season will bring a new set of challenges, starting with a resurrection of the defense. O’Connell said Wednesday he has not yet finalized the coaching staff for 2023, with the fate of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in question.
Rob Gronkowski slams Aaron Rodgers for thinking about MVPs over Super Bowls
Add Rob Gronkowski to the list of those questioning Aaron Rodgers’ remarks. On Tuesday, Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” and was non-committal about whether he would return to the Packers, but was of the belief there is fuel left in the tank. “Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.” Gronkowski, the former tight end for the Patriots and Buccaneers, went on “Up and Adams” on FanDuel TV and opined that Rodgers should be...
