On today's newscast: a skier was rescued on Saturday after leaving the Snowmass Ski Area, service providers in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties are coordinating efforts for the first time to identify the number of people who are unhoused in the area, Colorado lawmakers are taking pause in their legislative work today to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting live coverage of Gov. Polis' State of the State address tomorrow at 11 a.m., and more.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO