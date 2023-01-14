Read full article on original website
Report aids ranchers in warding off pesky parasite as warming helps it thrive
A recently published report by the University of Wyoming Extension looks into methods to mitigate the impacts of horn flies on the cattle industry throughout the Cowboy State and Mountain West. Horn flies – an invasive species first discovered in the U.S. in the late 19th century – are among...
Monday, January 16
On today's newscast: a skier was rescued on Saturday after leaving the Snowmass Ski Area, service providers in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties are coordinating efforts for the first time to identify the number of people who are unhoused in the area, Colorado lawmakers are taking pause in their legislative work today to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting live coverage of Gov. Polis' State of the State address tomorrow at 11 a.m., and more.
Watch Live: Governor Jared Polis' 2023 State of the State speech
Governor Jared Polis starts his second term with big ideas on tackling big problems: housing, the environment, and the cost of living. Polis lays out those priorities in his annual State of the State address Tuesday. Watch the State of the State speech live at 11 a.m.
