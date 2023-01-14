ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
aspenpublicradio.org

Monday, January 16

On today's newscast: a skier was rescued on Saturday after leaving the Snowmass Ski Area, service providers in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties are coordinating efforts for the first time to identify the number of people who are unhoused in the area, Colorado lawmakers are taking pause in their legislative work today to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting live coverage of Gov. Polis' State of the State address tomorrow at 11 a.m., and more.
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Watch Live: Governor Jared Polis' 2023 State of the State speech

Governor Jared Polis starts his second term with big ideas on tackling big problems: housing, the environment, and the cost of living. Polis lays out those priorities in his annual State of the State address Tuesday. Watch the State of the State speech live at 11 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy