U.S. Coast Guard rescues man having heart attack symptoms 40 miles off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard showed unity in response to a distress call 40 miles off the Destin Coast Sunday, Jan. 15. According to a press release, a 39-year-old male crewmember of the vessel ‘No Pressure’ suffered heart attack-like symptoms while at sea. A helicopter from the Mobile training station, New Orleans, […]
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Navy training plane crashes in Baldwin County, 2 pilots rescued
UPDATE: (5:07 p.m.): When the call came out of a plane crash in the heavily wooded area of Baldwin County in the Gateswood community, the rush was on to help. But getting to the pilots and the crash site, which were three miles apart, proved to be the challenge. Larry Murphy was home watching TV […]
Washington Examiner
Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured
A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
ssrnews.com
Rising Costs for Police and Fire Support Threaten Future of Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade
The future of the most popular event on Navarre Beach is uncertain after organizers of the 37th Annual Mardi Gras parade say they were presented bills totaling more than $5,000 for law enforcement security and fire department support. “It could be the last year,” said Navarre Krewe of Jesters President...
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
Possible changes to beach chair, event vendors for newly declared Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Island beaches from the Hilton Garden Inn on HWY 98 to Eglin AFB property down Santa Rosa Blvd. are public property. The board of county commissioners is taking that message one step forward by declaring the nearly 2.5-mile the official Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park. New signage will […]
A 180-foot ship is sunk in the Gulf to create an artificial reef
The retired research vessel MANTA plunged to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico
Okaloosa Co. votes to ban smoking at public beaches, parks
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve a smoking ban for all public beaches and parks. The ordinance reads as follows: Smoking and vaping prohibited within County-owned public parks and public beaches. It shall be prohibited for any person in or on any County-owned public […]
Pensacola woman dies from crash after suffering medical episode: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old woman died after having a medical episode and crashing into a pole in Escambia County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 10:30 a.m., on Jan. 15, they investigated the traffic crash in the area of Lillian Hwy., and the Admiral Mobile Home park. […]
2 teens, 3 adults arrested in Fort Walton Beach, found with several guns, fentanyl, other drugs: Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested five people, two of whom are juveniles, and charged them with felony drug and weapon charges, according to a release from the FWBPD. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach, 21-year-old Mario Lee of Milton, 18-year-old Jamarion Pride of Mary […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found in unmarked grave at cemetery in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating Monday after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, just north of Milton. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a heavy granite slab was removed from a plot...
Let the good times roll on the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast
Parades roll in Baldwin County Feb. 4 through Fat Tuesday. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s time to let the good times roll on the Alabama Gulf Coast with the 2023 Mardi Gras season culminating on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, with parades in Gulf Shores at 10 a.m., Orange Beach at 2 p.m. and LuLu’s Anniversary and boat parade at 10 a.m.
Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
WEAR
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 1-15-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
getthecoast.com
Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!
On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
