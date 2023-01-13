ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured

A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. votes to ban smoking at public beaches, parks

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve a smoking ban for all public beaches and parks. The ordinance reads as follows: Smoking and vaping prohibited within County-owned public parks and public beaches. It shall be prohibited for any person in or on any County-owned public […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 teens, 3 adults arrested in Fort Walton Beach, found with several guns, fentanyl, other drugs: Police

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested five people, two of whom are juveniles, and charged them with felony drug and weapon charges, according to a release from the FWBPD. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach, 21-year-old Mario Lee of Milton, 18-year-old Jamarion Pride of Mary […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
OBA

Let the good times roll on the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast

Parades roll in Baldwin County Feb. 4 through Fat Tuesday. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s time to let the good times roll on the Alabama Gulf Coast with the 2023 Mardi Gras season culminating on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, with parades in Gulf Shores at 10 a.m., Orange Beach at 2 p.m. and LuLu’s Anniversary and boat parade at 10 a.m.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 1-15-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
getthecoast.com

Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!

On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
NICEVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy