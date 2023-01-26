ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

By Miranda Siwak
 4 days ago
New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen , Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023 .

The Cravings founder, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine , on January 13.

“What a blessed day,” the “All of Me” crooner gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend noted at the time that he hadn't gotten “a lot of sleep” but “feels energized” now that their little one arrived.

Teigen and the Voice mentor — who also share daughter Luna and son Miles — previously announced in August 2022 that they were expecting another baby .

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the former model wrote via Instagram in August 2022 , referring to her past fertility struggles and IVF journey . “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen and Legend’s newest arrival is their rainbow baby , who arrived nearly three years after the Utah native suffered a miscarriage with late son Jack .

“It was difficult, and I was hesitant to share it,” the EGOT winner said during an August 2022 appearance on BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” program. “I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people. Way more people than anybody realizes go through this.”

Johnson, for her part, gave birth to her first child three days earlier.

“Our world is forever changed 🤍 ,” the Dancing With the Stars pro and husband Val Chmerkovskiy captioned a joint Instagram post on January 11, sharing a snap of them holding their son’s tiny hand.

The professional dancers, who wed in 2019 , revealed in July 2022 that they were expecting a baby after years of fertility struggles.

“I’m ready for it. For all, like, the gore and scariness, bring it on. Let’s do it,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum exclusively told Us Weekly the following September about her changing body and childbirth. “There’s a lot of things happening to my body that are strange and not normal and [Val] just makes me feel like an absolute beauty queen.”

She continued at the time: “With everything getting bigger and changing, he just loves it. And not even that physical aspect, but just knowing that we’re gonna have a little human that’s ours together is really beautiful.”

Scroll below to meet the stars’ new arrivals:

