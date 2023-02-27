Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

“What a blessed day,” the “All of Me” crooner gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend noted at the time that he hadn't gotten “a lot of sleep” but “feels energized” now that their little one arrived.
“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the former model wrote via Instagram in August 2022 , referring to her past fertility struggles and IVF journey . “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
“I’m ready for it. For all, like, the gore and scariness, bring it on. Let’s do it,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum exclusively told Us Weekly the following September about her changing body and childbirth. “There’s a lot of things happening to my body that are strange and not normal and [Val] just makes me feel like an absolute beauty queen.”
She continued at the time: “With everything getting bigger and changing, he just loves it. And not even that physical aspect, but just knowing that we’re gonna have a little human that’s ours together is really beautiful.”
