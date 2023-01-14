Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
sfstandard.com
U-Haul Makes 10 Storage Sites Free to California Flood Victims
U-Haul is making 10 storage sites in California available for 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to flood victim residents, the company announced Tuesday. Devastating and recurring storms have caused extensive home damage and left standing water in communities across California. Flooding has rendered roads impassable and destroyed some buildings.
sfstandard.com
Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?
It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco May Be First City in the Nation To Ban Dog Shock Collars
San Francisco might become the first city in the nation to ban dog shock collars—but the news has divided the local dog community. Last fall, SF dog trainers and animal welfare advocates proposed a shock collar ban for the city of San Francisco, the first of its kind for a major metropolitan region. These e-collars use what is called “static correction” to address dogs’ negative behaviors, and are often referred as “shock collars” because they train dogs by zapping them with varying levels of electricity or vibrations.
sfstandard.com
Driverless Waymo Car Almost Digs Itself Into Hole—Literally
A driverless Waymo vehicle nearly drove itself right into a trench at a San Francisco construction site, an Instagram video posted Friday shows. “A self-driving vehicle drives into a construction site and stops right before rolling into an open trench,” wrote Insta user freddiefuture. “It’s my first sighting of an autonomous vehicle in the city, with no one in it.”
sfstandard.com
‘Somebody Has To Help Us’: Bay Area Residents on the Hook for Thousands in Storm Damages
After more than two weeks of heavy storms, Bay Area residents are taking stock of damages to their homes and businesses and finding few places to turn for relief. High-end estimates top $1 billion in damages statewide as insurance claims roll in. On the border of Berkeley and Oakland, eight...
sfstandard.com
SF Beer Week Kicks Off With No Fewer Than 5 Parties Next Month
Almost 60 years after Fritz Maytag bought a declining Anchor Brewing Company and effectively revitalized the U.S industry from a brewery in Potrero Hill, craft beer has become a permanent part of American dining and nightlife culture. Acknowledging that history while showcasing everything exciting and unexplored in the world of craft beer, SF Beer Week returns next month with no fewer than five kickoff events, one for each of the chapters of the Bay Area Brewers Guild.
sfstandard.com
Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin
One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
sfstandard.com
Celebrity-Backed Fried Chicken Chain Opening East Bay Outpost
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style spicy fried chicken franchise, expands to Oakland this Friday, Jan. 20. The newest location will open at 2228 Broadway at Grand Avenue. The Los Angeles-based chain specializes in fried chicken sliders and tenders that come in seven different spice levels, from “no spice” to...
sfstandard.com
Bill Gene Hobbs Wants His Stalking Trial Moved out of San Francisco
The attorney representing alleged serial stalker Bill Gene Hobbs has requested a venue change for his upcoming trial, blaming “negative” media reports. Hobbs’ public defender Max Breecker said news articles about his client’s behavior and continued coverage of Hobbs’ court appearances has made it impossible to have an unbiased jury in San Francisco, according court documents seen by The Standard.
sfstandard.com
Public Defender Identifies 1,300 San Franciscans Now Eligible to Have Their Criminal Records Cleared
The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office has identified 1,300 people who may be eligible to get their criminal records cleared under a brand-new California law. The new Fresh Start Act, which took effect on Jan. 1, could dramatically increase the number of San Franciscans who are able to leave their past criminal convictions behind in 2023.
sfstandard.com
California’s Storm Recovery Gets a Boost From Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday to boost the emergency response to the deadly storms that wallopped the state with floods, mudslides and untold billions of dollars in property damage. The order allows the state to deploy a higher-than-usual number of first responders, waive fees to replace damaged...
sfstandard.com
Supervisors Mull Preferences for Women, Minorities, Veterans in City Contracts
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is taking much of this short week off, with no general meeting and many committee meetings canceled. However, other committees and commissions are taking up potentially sensitive matters ranging from equity in city contracts to long-troubled Laguna Honda Hospital. And with a newly elected...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Train Carrying 220 Riders Struck by Landslide
Debris from a landslide in Niles Canyon hit an Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) commuter train Tuesday morning, halting the train, according to reporting by NBC News Bay Area. No injuries have been reported, and the train did not derail. The westbound train with 220 passengers aboard remained on the tracks,...
sfstandard.com
80-Hour Weeks and 24-Hour Shifts Push Residents at 4 SF Hospitals To Unionize
Resident and fellow physicians at San Francisco-based California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) hospitals announced plans to unionize Tuesday, citing grueling shifts and a culture of overwork exacerbated by pandemic conditions and a local opioid crisis. “Residents are seen as this unlimited resource that hospitals can tap for whatever they need,”...
sfstandard.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot at San Francisco Police Officers
San Francisco police officers were shot at Tuesday after responding to a catalytic converter theft in progress. The incident happened at approximately 4:22 a.m., when officers from Richmond Station were called to California Street and Ninth Avenue. While responding to the scene, officers were advised that there were possibly three...
sfstandard.com
Local Leaders Reflect on MLK’s Lasting Legacy in the Bay Area
Storms gave way to clear skies over San Francisco in time for the city to observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and honor the civil rights leader who inspired the holiday. Mayor London Breed—who made history as the first Black woman elected to the city’s highest office—issued a statement Monday about how King paved the way for African American leaders like herself.
sfstandard.com
BART Director Apologizes for Using Racist Language
A BART director has apologized for using racist language during a board meeting after a talk on racial equity. John McPartland says he has been a BART director since 2008 and is also a member of the NAACP. The 78-year-old said the phrase, “cotton-picking inspirational,” in response to a presentation...
sfstandard.com
Green Day and Primus Bassists Join Fred Armisen at SF Sketchfest
Fred Armisen is set to take the stage with two legendary Bay Area-born musicians at his upcoming three-night residency at SF Sketchfest. The annual comedy festival just announced that East Bay natives Les Claypool (Primus) and Mike Dirnt (Green Day) will be accompanying the Saturday Night Live and Portlandia star for “Comedy for Bass Players but Everyone Is Welcome.” The music and comedy series runs from Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Great American Music Hall. Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s will also join Armisen.
sfstandard.com
Backup Point Guard Leads De La Salle Past Nation’s Top Team
It was like something out of a movie. The smallest player in the gym hit shot after shot to lead his team to an upset of the top-ranked high school basketball team in the entire nation. That player was backup point guard Leo Ricketts, who scored a team-high 17 points...
Comments / 0