Minneapolis, MN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni has come long way since disastrous intro

PHILADELPHIA — First impressions sometimes can be wildly misleading. Take Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his introductory press conference, for example. Sirianni, upon being hired before the 2021 season, looked and sounded nervous, insecure and overmatched that day. By comparison, Sirianni made the infamous introductory press conference of former Jets head coach Adam Gase, whose eyes were darting all over the place and became an Internet meme, look like Vince Lombardi being introduced. And the Eagles players whom Sirianni would soon be coaching watched with interest. “Oh, yeah, he couldn’t breathe and all that,” defensive end Brandon Graham told The Post on Wednesday. “It...
Faribault, MN
