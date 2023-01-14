Read full article on original website
Wastewater treatment plant engineering report approved
The Red Oak City Council has approved the hiring of Snyder & Associates Inc., of Atlantic, to produce a preliminary engineering report (PER) for Red Oak’s wastewater treatment plant. During council discussion Jan. 16, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius said the report would be a comprehensive study of the...
Mental health calls, drought keep fire and EMS busy
The Red Oak Fire Department has closed out another successful year of providing emergency services to the community. Chief John Bruce said mental health issues were a large majority of calls in 2022, which is very similar to what Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy said about 2022 calls for the department.
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Pottawattamie County hosts 2nd Annual Ullr Bash
People in Pottawattamie County are embracing the season and hosted a winter-themed bash to raise money for a trail that they hope will connect Council Bluffs to the rest of Pottawattamie County.
Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill
(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
Cattlemen's Heritage land purchase finalized
(Des Moines) -- Construction is expected to begin this year on a new beef processing plant in Mills County. That's after officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day facility late last month. Plans call for constructing the facility on land located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. Chad Tentinger is Cattlemen's Heritage's principal developer. Tentinger tells KMA News the transaction was 18 months in the making.
Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges
Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. David Joy Anderson, 49, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested Friday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $20,000. Seven Latavia Barrett, 19, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
William "Bill" Eggert, 75
William “Bill” Eggert, 75, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center, Red Oak. William “Bill” Lee Eggert, the son of Raymond and Glenna (Frame) Eggert, was born Oct.13, 1947, at Lincoln, Neb. Bill was preceded in death...
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 75-year-old Dennis Leroy Vanderhoof around 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanderhoof was arrested on charges of operation without owners’ consent, 2nd degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Westside's Dance Marathon team is raising money for Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Omaha Star recommended to receive ARPA funding. Updated: 9 hours ago. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal...
Montgomery County Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief and other Charges
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 75-year-old Leroy Vanderhoof of Red Oak on Sunday for operation without the owner’s consent, 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief, and driving while barred. Officers transported Vanderhoof to Montgomery County Corrections and booked him in.
Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
Fugitive arrested Sunday by Bellevue Police booked on multiple charges
Bellevue Police say 44-year-old Jeremy Ammerman will be booked on drug charges, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and his warrant out of South Dakota.
Timothy Helm, 63
Timothy Leroy Helm, 63, Red Oak, passed away Jan. 12, 2023, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Tim was born May 24, 1959, in Red Oak, the son of Leroy and Marcia (Ross) Helm. Tim is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Mills of Red Oak, and Rachel Gebhardt of Pleasant...
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
