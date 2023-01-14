Read full article on original website
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clips Face Off Against Embiid, Harden, and a Upward-Trending 76ers Team
Last Matchup: 12/23/22 – LAC 114 – PHI 119 | Kawhi Leonard: 28 Pts – Joel Embiid: 44 PTS. Including the playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 32.6 points per game in his last 11 games against Philadelphia. Leonard has at least 28 points in each of his last six games in the matchup, the second-longest such streak against a single team in his career (10 vs. Dallas from 2018-19 to 2019-20).
NBA
76ers, Clippers Set to Play in LA | Gameday Report 44/82
The 76ers (27-16) are 2-0 on their five-game West Coast road swing, with one-point victories over the Jazz and Lakers on back-to-back nights and a meeting with the LA Clippers (23-22) up next. The Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets, 121-100, prior to the Sixers and Lakers contest on Sunday in...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Grizzlies
There’s no way around it: the Cavaliers face a tall order tonight in Memphis – back on the road following an afternoon game following a five-game trip, traveling to take on the hottest team in the league. After wrapping up a five-game Western Conference roadie with a 2-3...
NBA
Todd Graffagnini on Pelicans first half, unsung heroes | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer returns from vacation to join Joe Cardosi in studio as they discuss the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and what they want to see from the Pels in the second half of the NBA season. Radio play by play...
NBA
Herb Jones doubtful for Wednesday game against Miami
NEW ORLEANS (26-18, 3RD IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas. MIAMI (24-21, 7TH IN EAST) Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo.
NBA
Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bouncing Back vs. the Pels
The Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 4th quarter surge featuring clutch shots from Darius Garland downed a short-handed Pelicans team. Carter and Justin take a closer look at Isaac Okoro's defense on C.J. McCollum, Garland's late heroics, efficient nights from the big men and much more!
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
Jr. NBA MLK Weekend
The Jr. NBA and Atlanta Hawks will partner with Positive Coaching Alliance to host a Respect for the Game Forum to celebrate MLK Day, with the theme Coaching with Empathy. PCA will moderate a discussion with a former Hawks player. Next, PCA will lead a highly interactive Coaching with Empathy workshop to provide coaches with the tools to build meaningful, understanding relationships with and amongst their team – and unlock the many benefits that sports can provide. Coaches will take away tangible tools and tips to create an empathetic environment with their team so all kids feel safe, seen, heard, and valued.
NBA
Pool Report on the Technical Fouls called with 6:40 Left in the Fourth Quarter of Tonight’s Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Jim Owczarski (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) with Crew Chief Bill Kennedy following tonight’s Raptors at Bucks Game. QUESTION: At 6:40 of the fourth quarter there was a review of the altercation on the baseline. What were the two hostile acts you referenced for Bucks center Brook Lopez to be assessed each technical.
NBA
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) to miss game vs. Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland’s game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin. Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out of practice Tuesday, and the Cavaliers ruled him out hours before tipoff against the streaking Grizzlies, who have won 10 straight.
NBA
Chicago is turning out in Paris for the Bulls
Lamingo Tomlin was excited to see the iconic wrought iron lattice work tour Eiffel that delivers its own unique high five to the world. There were the famous museums to see, like the fortress Louvre that was built to repel invaders and then became a residence before the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo took residence there. And, oh the food, so many sidewalk cafes you almost don’t give a crepe after awhile.
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson set to return to lineup against Nets
The Phoenix Suns are hoping to have swingman Cameron Johnson back in the mix for Thursday’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets (10 ET, TNT). The team announced Johnson plans to play in that game after missing the last 37 games following surgery in early November to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.
NBA
DeMar DeRozan Appreciates Paris, Focused on Second Half of Season
Paris always has been about dreams. There’s the sweep of the Medieval castles and Gothic architecture ringing the river Seine with its many stone bridges decorated with lively sculptures of lions, winged deities, children and candelabras. Balzac called the city a gastronomy of the eye, a celebration of food and a setting that provided a harmony in nature.
NBA
Game Preview: Skyforce vs Magic
Lakeland Magic (5-3) Last Meeting: 100-108 on 11/6/17 in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Skyforce hosts the Lakeland Magic for just the second time in franchise history on Tuesday and Thursday, as both games (6:30 PM CST) loom pivotal for momentum as the month of January starts to wind down.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118
Unlike Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, when Boston didn't take control of the game until the second half, the C's owned Monday afternoon's rematch from the first quarter on. Boston led for the majority of the opening frame and used a 10-0 run late in the period to take a...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 18, 2023
Twelve days after its most recent home game, New Orleans (26-18) is finally back in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting the Miami Heat (24-21). Tickets are available here. The Pelicans depart Thursday for a two-game weekend road trip in Florida, facing Orlando (Friday) and Miami in a rematch (Sunday).
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Consistency keeping New Orleans in top three of West
New Orleans’ up-and-down, five-game road trip alternated wins and losses, but both victories illustrated why the Pelicans have been relatively consistent in 2022-23 and sit in third place of the Western Conference standings. With triumphs over Washington (now 18-26) and Detroit (12-35), New Orleans (26-18) improved to 10-0 this season vs. opponents that are currently five games below .500 or worse. The ability to rack up Ws against struggling foes can be an underrated element to a club’s success, particularly in a league that often features so many unexpected outcomes.
NBA
In Paris, Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work
PARIS (AP) — Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway. It’s a start. Snyder was the director of the Basketball Africa League Combine that...
