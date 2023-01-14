Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Local Service Organization Gives $1K Donation to Stillman College Choir
The Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa presented a $1,000 donation to the choir at Stillman College during their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon. Several members from Stillman College, including President Dr. Cynthia Warrick, Dr. Mark McCormick and Romel Gibson, a current member of the Rotary Club and former member of the Stillman Choir, were present to receive the check.
Tuscaloosa City Specialty School to Host “Spring 2023 Mega WOW” Event Next Week
The Tuscaloosa Career and Technical Academy, along with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, will host an immersive event to explore the school’s offerings in a hands-on environment. According to the release, Mega WOW, which will take place on January 19, will expose students to the programs available...
Bessie Threadgill Bridges (August 29th, 1924 – January 12th, 2023)
Bessie Threadgill Bridges, age 98, of Northport, Alabama passed away Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at Northport Medical Center. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Williamson Cemetery in Northport, Alabama with Bro. Jerry Croft and Jon Townsend officiating.
National Organization Hosting Homebuyer Event, Making Two Stops in West Alabama
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America will host a four-day homeownership event series where they will make two stops in Hale County this weekend. According to a release from NACA, the organization's historic "Achieve the Dream" Martin L. King economic justice event series will begin Friday and run through Monday.
Alberta School of Performing Arts Rising Star Student of the Month: Brandon Austin
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
Kentuck Art Center Receives $10,000 Grant to Benefit Youth Initiative
The Kentuck Art Center is one of 262 recipients of a Challenge America $10,000 grant provided by the National Endowment for the Arts that will benefit youth in Tuscaloosa County. According to a release from the nonprofit, the grant will support Kentuck’s Boxes of Joy, a program that provides art...
Alabama Student-Athletes Collect Supplies for Victims of Last Week’s Storms
The University of Alabama athletic community came together Monday afternoon to collect items for victims of tornadoes that impacted several parts of Central and West Alabama last week. Members of the Alabama Football team along with representatives from other teams including the Alabama Rowing team were present at the drive,...
Alberta School of Performing Arts Leader Promoted to Principal Tuesday
The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education voted to promote a leader at the Alberta School of Performing Arts to principal Tuesday night, bringing a new face to one of the system's crown jewels. TASPA is a K-8 school that sharply focuses on visual and performing arts in addition to young...
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox Condemns “Senseless, Reckless, Inhumane” Shootings
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox condemned a sharp spike in violent crime Wednesday morning as January shapes up to be one of the deadliest months in the area's recent history. For context on the problem, the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit only investigates around 20 homicides in the county annually and that number has been stable since 2019.
Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday
An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
Jimmy Joe Harbin (May 26th, 1943 – January 9th, 2023)
Jimmy Joe Harbin, age 79 of Tuscaloosa, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, January 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents; Lewis and Sally Harbin, siblings; Wayne, Rickey, Mary Jane and Glenda. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Harbin, daughter; Lisa Tierce...
Jackie Lee Dixon (March 15th, 1968 – January 2nd, 2023)
Jackie Lee Dixon, age 54, of Fosters, Alabama passed away on January 2, 2023. His Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating. He was preceded in death by his father, Delaney Dixon; mother, Ernestine Walker Dixon; stepmother, Helen...
Tide’s Darius Miles Provided the Gun for Strip Murder, Didn’t Fire Deadly Shot
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided the handgun used to fatally shoot a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday morning but did not fire the bullet that killed her, according to court documents filed Tuesday. In new depositions, investigators said the other man arrested and charged with capital murder, Michael...
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
Country Music Legend Hank Williams Performing at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in May
Hank Williams Jr. will make his first stop on his summer tour schedule in Tuscaloosa, performing live at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12. According to a post from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater's Facebook page, the appearance will feature special guest, Old Crow Medicine Show. Williams' biography states the Grammy-award winning...
West Alabama Schools Announce Closures, Early Dismissals as Severe Weather Approaches
DEMOPOLIS CITY SCHOOLS - NO SCHOOL. If a tornado warning is issued in our area, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Operation Storm Watch will provide you with live and local team coverage, including wall-to-wall weather with James Spann. TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages. KEEP READING: What to do...
Tuscaloosa Police, City of Tuscaloosa Celebrates Unveiling of New Air Patrol Hanger
The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Air Patrol Division has a new hanger facility, which was provided through ELEVATE Tuscaloosa funds from the City of Tuscaloosa. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon and featured Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilwoman Raevan Howard, chairwoman of the public safety committee for the City of Tuscaloosa, and current and former members of TPD's air patrol division.
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar to 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago, Winfield was hit hard with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by a storm in West Alabama.
