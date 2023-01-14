ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Bessie Threadgill Bridges (August 29th, 1924 – January 12th, 2023)

Bessie Threadgill Bridges, age 98, of Northport, Alabama passed away Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at Northport Medical Center. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Williamson Cemetery in Northport, Alabama with Bro. Jerry Croft and Jon Townsend officiating.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Jackie Lee Dixon (March 15th, 1968 – January 2nd, 2023)

Jackie Lee Dixon, age 54, of Fosters, Alabama passed away on January 2, 2023. His Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating. He was preceded in death by his father, Delaney Dixon; mother, Ernestine Walker Dixon; stepmother, Helen...
FOSTERS, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)

Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police, City of Tuscaloosa Celebrates Unveiling of New Air Patrol Hanger

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Air Patrol Division has a new hanger facility, which was provided through ELEVATE Tuscaloosa funds from the City of Tuscaloosa. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon and featured Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilwoman Raevan Howard, chairwoman of the public safety committee for the City of Tuscaloosa, and current and former members of TPD's air patrol division.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy