Many were pleased to learn of Greig Fraser's ("The Batman") inclusion among the American Society of Cinematographers' five nominees for the 37th annual ASC Awards. The reigning Oscar and ASC champ for "Dune" is the fourth DP nominated by the guild for lensing Gotham City. Stephen Goldblatt (1995's "Batman Forever), Wally Pfister (2005's "Batman Begins" and 2008's "The Dark Knight") and Lawrence Sher (2019's "Joker") also received bids for their work on the most awarded comic book franchise in history. Perhaps what has always distinguished the DC property for voters are the undertones of classic noir that this iteration in particular emphasizes.

