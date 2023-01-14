Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Batman’ cinematographer Greig Fraser closes in on 3rd Oscar nomination following ASC bid
Many were pleased to learn of Greig Fraser’s (“The Batman”) inclusion among the American Society of Cinematographers’ five nominees for the 37th annual ASC Awards. The reigning Oscar and ASC champ for “Dune” is the fourth DP nominated by the guild for lensing Gotham City. Stephen Goldblatt (1995’s “Batman Forever), Wally Pfister (2005’s “Batman Begins” and 2008’s “The Dark Knight”) and Lawrence Sher (2019’s “Joker”) also received bids for their work on the most awarded comic book franchise in history. Perhaps what has always distinguished the DC property for voters are the undertones of classic noir that this iteration in particular emphasizes. SEE over 200 interviews...
Los Angeles Area Filming Maintains Pre-Pandemic Levels Through 2022
FilmLA has announced that filming in Los Angeles maintained pre-pandemic levels through 2022. Local film production declined sharply in the fourth quarter last year, 19.5% behind its record-breaking equivalent logged just one year ago. Only 8,674 shoot days (SD) were recorded from October through December 2022, with 36,792 SD across all categories by the end of the year. There was a 2.4% decline compared to the 37,709 SD in 2021, with a slight increase of 0.7% in 2019, a pre-pandemic year. “The return of pre-pandemic filming levels places us roughly where we were in 2019, which was itself a year of significant...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
There are pop culture figures we love and those we could maybe do without. And then there are the ones we're rooting for - the underdogs, the comeback kids, the stars on the rise and everything in between. STEPHEN THOMPSON, HOST:. They've excited and entertained us, and we're shouting our...
‘Your Place Or Mine’: All The Latest Updates On Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher’s Rom-Com
A rom-com with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher? Sign us up! Reese, 46, and Ashton, 44, star in Netflix’s pre-Valentine’s Day movie Your Place or Mine, directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. They play a pair of best friends who live on opposite coasts and decide to switch lives for a week, which could reignite their past romance.
Filming in Los Angeles Drops Off to End 2022
Production in Los Angeles sharply declined to end 2022 as Hollywood slowed its recovery from COVID-19. But data recorded for the full year reflected that filming returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which was a year of significant production decline. More from The Hollywood ReporterLos Angeles TV Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Remains RobustUnhoused Sweeps Become Flashpoint for Film Shoots in Los AngelesBerlin Festival Extends Russian Ban to Iranian-Backed Companies, Outlets “Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “That is the question everyone is asking.” The quarter that ended in December saw 8,674 shoot...
NPR
Encore: Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in 'You Gotta Be You'
If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) BRANDON KYLE GOODMAN:...
NPR
Building the score for 'Glass Onion'
The soundtrack to any good murder mystery must have some suspense. (SOUNDBITE OF NATHAN JOHNSON'S "THEME FROM GLASS ONION") CHANG: But what if the story is also funny and absurd and even a little tongue-in-cheek? Well, that was the task for composer Nathan Johnson, who wrote the score for the film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Johnson sat down with Robin Hilton from NPR's All Songs Considered podcast to peel back the layers of the soundtrack, starting with the main theme.
NPR
French museum finds a missing painting in Madonna's personal collection
MADONNA: (Singing) Come on. Vogue. Let your body move to the music. SHAPIRO: The painting, thought to be by Jerome-Martin Langlois, was commissioned by Louis the XVIII to hang in Versace. It was completed in 1822 and eventually moved to the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. CHANG: But when the...
NPR
A Rolex for a Casio: Why Shakira's new song is breaking records
SHAKIRA: (Singing in Spanish). CHANG: All right. This is a full-on diss track aimed at her ex, a retired Spanish soccer star. The single went straight to the top of Spotify's top 50 global chart. It hit 100 million views on YouTube in just under three days. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is here to explain what this has all been about. Hello.
NPR
It's Been a Minute
OK. Alexis, we just got out of "M3GAN." What are your thoughts?. ALEXIS WILLIAMS, BYLINE: Ten out of 10 - she accomplished a lot. LUSE: M3GAN didn't let anything stand in her way. (Laughter) I'll say that much. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) LUSE: Hey, everyone. You're listening to IT'S BEEN A...
Comments / 0