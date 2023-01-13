ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking

We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’

Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
Kenny Loggins Soundtracks ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Beer Ad

Kenny Loggins' "I'm Alright" is used as the soundtrack for some new Caddyshack-inspired Super Bowl ads. One clip recreates the famous scene from the film where groundskeeper Carl Spackler - played by Bill Murray in the 1980 movie and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the new ad - gives a play-by-play of his golf swing. "The crowd is deadly silent," Romo says. "Young Cinderella story happening right in front of our eyes. Former quarterback about to become tournament champion."
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out

By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
New York Post

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni has come long way since disastrous intro

PHILADELPHIA — First impressions sometimes can be wildly misleading. Take Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his introductory press conference, for example. Sirianni, upon being hired before the 2021 season, looked and sounded nervous, insecure and overmatched that day. By comparison, Sirianni made the infamous introductory press conference of former Jets head coach Adam Gase, whose eyes were darting all over the place and became an Internet meme, look like Vince Lombardi being introduced. And the Eagles players whom Sirianni would soon be coaching watched with interest. “Oh, yeah, he couldn’t breathe and all that,” defensive end Brandon Graham told The Post on Wednesday. “It...
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships

ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
