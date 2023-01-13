Read full article on original website
Related
5newsonline.com
New Oklahoma AG seeks to slow pace of lethal injections
OKLAHOMA, USA — According to an article by the Associated Press, Oklahoma's current schedule of executing a death row inmate roughly every 30 days is placing too much of a burden on prison staff and should be slowed down, the state's new attorney general wrote in a motion filed Wednesday with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
5newsonline.com
Colder end to January may bring snow chances to Arkansas & Oklahoma
ARKANSAS, USA — The first half of January has been warm for much of the U.S., but it's about to turn much colder for the rest of the month as the jet stream dips south; more snow chances are returning to parts of the south. Tap HERE for our...
Comments / 0