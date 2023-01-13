ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

New Oklahoma AG seeks to slow pace of lethal injections

OKLAHOMA, USA — According to an article by the Associated Press, Oklahoma's current schedule of executing a death row inmate roughly every 30 days is placing too much of a burden on prison staff and should be slowed down, the state's new attorney general wrote in a motion filed Wednesday with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy