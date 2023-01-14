ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Dixieland Jazz at The Buttonwood Tree January 21st

(January 17, 2023) — The Buttonwood Tree at 605 Main Street in Middletown will present the 10-piece New Orleans/ Dixieland Jazz group Central City Stompers on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $15. The Stompers were started at New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School more than 20...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

