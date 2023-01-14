ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma’s national challenge

Analysis: It was Oklahoma’s steadfast and unshakable commitment to Christian and conservative ideals last November that made possible some lofty moments on the capitol steps last Monday as Governor Kevin Stitt delivered his second inaugural address. November’s voters remained unmoved by over 50 million dollars of combined campaign money...
Is That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal in Oklahoma?

When I was twenty years old I had a Ford Ranger. It was chrome yellow like the lifeguard trucks on Baywatch, had an ultra-reliable 2.3L inline four-cyclinder engine in it, and I once cut a hole in the bed to install a four-inch stack straight pipe exhaust on it. I...
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)

Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
