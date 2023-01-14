Read full article on original website
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma’s national challenge
Analysis: It was Oklahoma’s steadfast and unshakable commitment to Christian and conservative ideals last November that made possible some lofty moments on the capitol steps last Monday as Governor Kevin Stitt delivered his second inaugural address. November’s voters remained unmoved by over 50 million dollars of combined campaign money...
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023
Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember on Thursday, the first of 11 executions planned for 2023 — the most out of any other state in the nation. The post Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Is That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal in Oklahoma?
When I was twenty years old I had a Ford Ranger. It was chrome yellow like the lifeguard trucks on Baywatch, had an ultra-reliable 2.3L inline four-cyclinder engine in it, and I once cut a hole in the bed to install a four-inch stack straight pipe exhaust on it. I...
oklahomawatch.org
Religious Charter School Test Case Rests With an Oklahoma Board Lacking Enough Members to Meet
The nation will be watching to see how an Oklahoma board appointed by the governor and legislative leaders handles a proposed Catholic online school. If approved, the school operated by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City would swing open the door for tax-payer funded, religious instruction at other charter schools. But...
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
Educators Say Oklahoma Students Are The "Most Unhealthy" In The U.S. This is What They Propose.
Senator Jessica Garvin (R) says Oklahoma is not physically fit, and she has a solution that will start with children in the state's public school system:. "Oklahoma is the most unhealthy state in the country. And I just believe that those, those habits start when you're young. And so anything that we can do to improve our health outcomes in Oklahoma,"
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Are There More Positions Oklahoma Could Supplement Through the Transfer Portal?
On Wednesday, the portal officially closes until May, so immediate newcomers seem unlikely. But the Sooners still have several positions of need.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.
The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal
OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley made his second portal addition of the offseason on Monday morning.
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Coaching Staff
Brent Venables showed signs of being a rookie head coach at Oklahoma in 2022.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
yukonprogressnews.com
Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case
OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
