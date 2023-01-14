ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
K99

Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
The Denver Gazette

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's...
1037theriver.com

Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?

Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
CBS Denver

Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado

A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. The storm system has already started making its way through the San Juan Mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and tomorrow. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado. In the metro area, we are expecting...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel

Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado

A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow. This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system. Most of the day will be dry...
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado Ranks 2nd As Top State For Active Dog Owners

Raise your hand if you spoil your dog. Ok, now that we all have our hands raised, let's talk about it. Turns out, living in Colorado makes it that much easier to spoil our furry, ball-loving, tail-wagging, drooly mess, bark-boxed four-legged friends. A new study has placed Colorado as "the...
1037theriver.com

Is Colorado’s Amazing Black Canyon of the Gunnison a Scary Place?

The incredibly steep drop-off areas painted canyon walls, and epic cliffs are captivating and even a little bit terrifying the first time you visit Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. From the rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison to its deepest point at the bottom is...
