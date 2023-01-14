Read full article on original website
You are currently not connected to any networks in Windows
Some users have complained that Windows shows “Not Connected” in Quick Access > WiFi and they just don’t know what to do about it. When they opened Network and Sharing Center to do further investigation, the WiFi says that it is connected but after some time, it displays the following error message – You are currently not connected to any networks. In this post, we are going to talk about this error and see what you can do to fix it.
The system cannot contact a domain controller to service the authentication request
When you log in to a Windows 11/10 domain-joined machine and try to connect to the already mapped drive or multiple client workstations are unable to correctly authenticate to the server and fail with the error message The system cannot contact a domain controller to service the authentication request, then this post intended to help you with solutions to the problem.
VMconnect.exe application error; Cannot connect to virtual machine
This post offers the most applicable solutions to the VMconnect.exe application error; Cannot connect to a virtual machine on a host computer running Hyper-V in a server or client-based setup. The vmconnect program ships with Hyper-V and is located in the following directory C:\Program Files\Hyper-V\vmconnect.exe. This error occurs when you...
Fix BlueStacks White Screen problem on Windows PC
Does BlueStacks keep showing a white blank screen on your Windows PC? BlueStacks is undoubtedly one of the best free Android emulators for PC. It enables you to run your favorite Android apps and games on a Windows computer without any hassle. However, a lot of users have reported experiencing a white screen issue in BlueStacks on a PC. The issue appears generally while using the app making it unusable. Some users also reported that they have encountered this issue when opening certain apps on BlueStacks.
How to make Minecraft run faster on a bad computer?
This guide shows you methods to run Minecraft (1.19) faster and smoother on a low-end or bad computer. Minecraft is one of the most popular games for Windows PC. This video game involves the creation and breaking of different kinds of blocks in 3D worlds. It is played by over 100 million users monthly. However, some computers might not be able to run it smoothly and the game just slows down.
How to check Print History in Windows 11/10
This post explains how to check Print History in Windows 11. When you print a document using your Windows 11/10 laptop or PC, it doesn’t keep track of it by default. However, if you want, you can enable Windows to save the print history so that you may refer to it later. This can be done by enabling the printer’s print queue to remember printed documents, or by configuring the Event Viewer to record all print events. A few third-party software also allow you to monitor the print activity on your system and view the list of documents that have been printed in the past. In this article, we will explain in detail how you can keep a log of the printed documents and check the print history in Windows 11.
Fix Windows cannot find Powershell.exe
PowerShell is an open-source scripting language and is used as a Shell to control the computer with commands from a Command-Line Interface (CLI). This tool is useful to automate your tasks and manage a variety of Windows settings from the command line. However, when some users tried opening the app, they encountered “Windows cannot find powershell.exe”. In this article, we will learn about the troubleshooting and real cause of this issue.
Fix WoW Screen Flickering or Tearing problems
This guide is for those who are experiencing Screen Flickering or Tearing problems in the World of Warcraft (WoW) game on their Windows PC. Several WoW players have reported experiencing Screen Flickering or Tearing problems while playing the game. If you want to get rid of the problem while playing WoW, this post will help you.
Fix 0x800700e9 Xbox Game Pass Error Code
While installing games through Xbox Game Pass, some users encountered the error 0x800700e9. This error is not associated with a particular game, as different users encountered this error while installing different games through Xbox Game Pass. If you cannot install your favorite game on Windows 11/10 due to Xbox Game Pass error code 0x800700e9, this article will help you resolve the problem.
How to enable Advanced Graphics in Application Guard for Edge
In this article, we will show you how to enable Advanced Graphics in Application Guard for Edge on Windows 11/10. If you have an enterprise edition of Windows 11/10 operating system, you can enable and install Microsoft Defender Application Guard. This technology helps users protect their computer systems from virus and malware attacks when they visit untrusted or unsafe websites. After enabling this feature, you can open Microsoft Edge in a new Application Guard Window. The Application Guard Window is an isolated Hyper-V enabled container that is completely separated from your normal browsing session on your computer. Since Edge is opened in a virtual environment, some features that you use in a normal browsing session, like printing files from Edge, copying and pasting in Edge, etc., do not work here. Hence, you have to enable them.
The request is not supported when opening programs or apps in Windows 11/10
You may get the error prompt stating The request is not supported when you boot up your computer, or as most especially reported when you try opening or launching programs or apps like the Device Manager, Services console, Skype, Teams, and other Microsoft Store apps or non-Store apps on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. This post provides solutions to this error.
How to enable or disable Print from Application Guard for Edge
This article shows you how to enable or disable Print from Application Guard for Edge on Windows 11/10. Microsoft Defender Application Guard is an excellent feature in enterprise editions of Windows 11/10 operating systems that protects users’ computers from virus and malware attacks. If this feature is enabled, you can open Edge in a new Application Guard window that protects users’ systems when they visit unsafe or insecure websites. While surfing the internet in Edge in an isolated Hyper-V enabled container, some features are disabled for Edge, like print, copy and paste, etc. If you want to use such features in the Application Guard window for Edge, you have to enable them.
How to install Windows 11 on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is technically a PC and as such some (especially gamers) are going to want to use the device as a full-blown Windows gaming PC. In this post, we will walk you through the steps on how to install Windows 11 on Steam Deck so you can be able to run all your Windows PC games or just do some other non-gaming-related tasks.
How to clear Discord cache on Windows, iPhone, Android, Mac
After being used for some time, any app accumulates many cache files. While they make the app faster, with time, it becomes outdated and can cause issues. The Discord app is no exception, and since it relies heavily on cached files, it’s a good idea to clear the cache occasionally. This post will share steps to help you to clear the Discord cache on Windows, iPhone, Android, and Mac.
How to Bulk Install multiple Games at once in Steam on PC
Some PC gamers may not be aware that on Steam it’s possible you can bulk/batch download and install multiple games at once on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming system. In this post, we will show you how to easily and successfully carry out this task!. For one...
Dump file creation failed due to error during dump creation
When a system crashes, Windows creates a Memory dump file automatically. A Dump file contains information that helps users know why their systems crashed. Hence, it is important to troubleshoot the system crash issues. Some Windows users reported that the Dump file was not created automatically when a system crash occurred. When they opened the Event Viewer, they saw the “Dump file creation failed due to error during dump creation” error message. If you experience the same issue, the solutions provided in this article will help you.
How to remove red dot on Discord icon?
Discord is a VoIP and messaging platform that offers users the ability to communicate using video and voice calls using servers. The platform is very common among gamers and has gained massive popularity in a brief period. However, recently users have been complaining about the red dot on the Discord icon in the taskbar. This post shows how to remove it.
This fan might have finally fixed Elden Ring’s stuttering issue on PC
One Elden Ring fan may have found a fix for the award-winning RPG’s persistent PC stuttering problem with a simple solution: disabling e-cores on newer Intel processors. Elden Ring’s PC performance has suffered from this stuttering issue even during the game’s review period. The action will, at random, stop for a second or slightly less and then catch up by moving at double speed for another second or two.
How to backup TPM key on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will explain how to back up TPM key on Windows 11/10. TPM or Trusted Platform Module is a hardware component (security chip) installed within the motherboard of a desktop computer or laptop. The main function of TPM is to safely store confidential information of a system, such as authentication credentials, digital certificates, and encryption keys.
Breakout Room not working in Teams meeting
If you want to divide participants into smaller groups during meetings then you need to use the Breakout rooms feature of Microsoft teams. This feature is useful for organizing people into smaller groups for a particular project or a class into smaller groups. However, some users reported that the Breakout Ioom is not working in Teams meetings and they want a quick remedy. In this article, we are going to learn how to resolve this issue.
