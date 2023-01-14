Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March
Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita
As an intensive care nurse in a Portland cardiovascular unit, Jazzy Walker lived through the COVID burnout that’s driven nurses from the industry and exacerbated widespread nursing shortages across Oregon’s healthcare system. She watched as some of her most seasoned colleagues broke down under the strain of heavy...
klcc.org
Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns
A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Senate Ready To Respond To Kotek Statement On Housing, Homelessness
Kotek Statement On Housing: Oregon’s 82nd legislative session begins on Tuesday, and right off the bat, Governor Tina Kotek is demanding action on the state’s homelessness and housing affordability challenges. The newly elected president of the senate, Rob Wagner, is one of the people responsible for solving this...
Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'
(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
focushillsboro.com
Oregonians On Limited Incomes Find It Difficult To Make Ends Meet As Rent Increases 15%
Oregonians On Limited Incomes: After decades of toil, Richard and Edith Fondren were unprepared to spend their “Golden Years” in poverty. “We are always trying to find out how to make ends meet, but it doesn’t mean that we have a high quality of life. It’s a blessing that we have each other and have been married for almost 30 years “As Richard put it. “I don’t know if I could face the world if we didn’t have each other to lean on and that hand to grasp.”
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Representative Has Proposals To Address College Students Food Insecurity
College Students Food Insecurity: During a conversation on Friday with representatives from institutions located around Oregon, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici expressed concern that an unacceptable number of college students are going hungry. Research conducted before the pandemic indicated that thirty percent of all students enrolled in colleges and universities had experienced...
The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023
There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?
Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157.
focushillsboro.com
The Nurses Organisation Supports Kaiser Response To The Picketing Hospital Staff
Nurses Organisation Supports Kaiser: On Friday afternoon, hospital employees from Oregon and Southwest Washington picketed in front of the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union is holding a demonstration because of a regional staffing problem it claims is driven by Kaiser Permanente’s persistent difficulties in attracting talented new employees.
elkhornmediagroup.com
LGGP Accepting Applications for Park and Reaction Projects from Local Governments and Agencies
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon parks and Recreation Department) The Local Government Grant Program (LGGP) is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The program helps local government agencies fund outdoor park and recreation areas and facilities and acquire property for park purposes. Approximately $6 million in...
Oregon Legislature will consider ambitious measures to lure chipmakers, attract billions in federal aid
A bipartisan coalition of Oregon legislators are at work on one of the state’s biggest economic development initiatives in years, a broad package of bills that may allocate $300 million or more to revitalize the region’s semiconductor industry. “My priority, No. 1, is to turn the corner on...
mediafeed.org
Oregon first-time homebuyer assistance programs
If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Oregon, here’s some good news: Several programs — both statewide and local — offer help with finding an affordable mortgage or making a down payment. The not-so-good news? Though the hot market may cool in the months ahead, for now,...
KATU.com
focushillsboro.com
New Executive Director Leads Oregon Farm Bureau After Decades Of Lobbying
New Executive Director Leads Oregon: Greg Addington’s first post-university employment was working for the Oregon Farm Bureau, where he spent a lot of time on the road talking to farmers and ranchers. Almost 30 years later, he’s back to head the organization. In November, Addington, 53, began his...
focushillsboro.com
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
