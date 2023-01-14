ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ijpr.org

Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March

Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns

A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Senate Ready To Respond To Kotek Statement On Housing, Homelessness

Kotek Statement On Housing: Oregon’s 82nd legislative session begins on Tuesday, and right off the bat, Governor Tina Kotek is demanding action on the state’s homelessness and housing affordability challenges. The newly elected president of the senate, Rob Wagner, is one of the people responsible for solving this...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'

(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Representative Has Proposals To Address College Students Food Insecurity

College Students Food Insecurity: During a conversation on Friday with representatives from institutions located around Oregon, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici expressed concern that an unacceptable number of college students are going hungry. Research conducted before the pandemic indicated that thirty percent of all students enrolled in colleges and universities had experienced...
OREGON STATE
R.A. Heim

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?

Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157​.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Nurses Organisation Supports Kaiser Response To The Picketing Hospital Staff

Nurses Organisation Supports Kaiser: On Friday afternoon, hospital employees from Oregon and Southwest Washington picketed in front of the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union is holding a demonstration because of a regional staffing problem it claims is driven by Kaiser Permanente’s persistent difficulties in attracting talented new employees.
CLACKAMAS, OR
mediafeed.org

Oregon first-time homebuyer assistance programs

If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Oregon, here’s some good news: Several programs — both statewide and local — offer help with finding an affordable mortgage or making a down payment. The not-so-good news? Though the hot market may cool in the months ahead, for now,...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregonians on a fixed income struggle to make ends meet as rents spike 15%

SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn’t for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don’t think I could face the world."
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

New Executive Director Leads Oregon Farm Bureau After Decades Of Lobbying

New Executive Director Leads Oregon: Greg Addington’s first post-university employment was working for the Oregon Farm Bureau, where he spent a lot of time on the road talking to farmers and ranchers. Almost 30 years later, he’s back to head the organization. In November, Addington, 53, began his...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species

Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
OREGON STATE

