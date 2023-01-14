Read full article on original website
How to check Print History in Windows 11/10
This post explains how to check Print History in Windows 11. When you print a document using your Windows 11/10 laptop or PC, it doesn’t keep track of it by default. However, if you want, you can enable Windows to save the print history so that you may refer to it later. This can be done by enabling the printer’s print queue to remember printed documents, or by configuring the Event Viewer to record all print events. A few third-party software also allow you to monitor the print activity on your system and view the list of documents that have been printed in the past. In this article, we will explain in detail how you can keep a log of the printed documents and check the print history in Windows 11.
Best free User Persona Tools and Templates
Here is a list of the best free User Persona Tools and Templates to create customer, buyer, or user personas. A user persona is basically a UX design that defines your target customers. It consists of traits, goals, demographic information, and other qualities of the target audience. Using it, you can understand your customers better and enhance your business and services.
You are currently not connected to any networks in Windows
Some users have complained that Windows shows “Not Connected” in Quick Access > WiFi and they just don’t know what to do about it. When they opened Network and Sharing Center to do further investigation, the WiFi says that it is connected but after some time, it displays the following error message – You are currently not connected to any networks. In this post, we are going to talk about this error and see what you can do to fix it.
How do I know which Chrome tab is using the most memory?
Do you want to know which Chrome tab is using the most memory on your Windows computer? Chrome is quite notorious for taking up a lot of system resources. In fact, if you’ve several tabs open in Chrome and you take a look in the Task Manager, it may show you 100% RAM, CPU, or Disk usage by Chrome.
How to enable or disable Print from Application Guard for Edge
This article shows you how to enable or disable Print from Application Guard for Edge on Windows 11/10. Microsoft Defender Application Guard is an excellent feature in enterprise editions of Windows 11/10 operating systems that protects users’ computers from virus and malware attacks. If this feature is enabled, you can open Edge in a new Application Guard window that protects users’ systems when they visit unsafe or insecure websites. While surfing the internet in Edge in an isolated Hyper-V enabled container, some features are disabled for Edge, like print, copy and paste, etc. If you want to use such features in the Application Guard window for Edge, you have to enable them.
The request is not supported when opening programs or apps in Windows 11/10
You may get the error prompt stating The request is not supported when you boot up your computer, or as most especially reported when you try opening or launching programs or apps like the Device Manager, Services console, Skype, Teams, and other Microsoft Store apps or non-Store apps on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. This post provides solutions to this error.
Is It Safe To Do All of Your Banking Online? 4 Ways To Make It More Secure
In today's digital age, banking online has become the default choice for many. A recent report from MorningConsult found that 52% of Americans do most of their banking online. It's not surprising that...
Fix BlueStacks White Screen problem on Windows PC
Does BlueStacks keep showing a white blank screen on your Windows PC? BlueStacks is undoubtedly one of the best free Android emulators for PC. It enables you to run your favorite Android apps and games on a Windows computer without any hassle. However, a lot of users have reported experiencing a white screen issue in BlueStacks on a PC. The issue appears generally while using the app making it unusable. Some users also reported that they have encountered this issue when opening certain apps on BlueStacks.
How to clear Discord cache on Windows, iPhone, Android, Mac
After being used for some time, any app accumulates many cache files. While they make the app faster, with time, it becomes outdated and can cause issues. The Discord app is no exception, and since it relies heavily on cached files, it’s a good idea to clear the cache occasionally. This post will share steps to help you to clear the Discord cache on Windows, iPhone, Android, and Mac.
The system cannot contact a domain controller to service the authentication request
When you log in to a Windows 11/10 domain-joined machine and try to connect to the already mapped drive or multiple client workstations are unable to correctly authenticate to the server and fail with the error message The system cannot contact a domain controller to service the authentication request, then this post intended to help you with solutions to the problem.
How to backup TPM key on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will explain how to back up TPM key on Windows 11/10. TPM or Trusted Platform Module is a hardware component (security chip) installed within the motherboard of a desktop computer or laptop. The main function of TPM is to safely store confidential information of a system, such as authentication credentials, digital certificates, and encryption keys.
How to install Windows 11 on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is technically a PC and as such some (especially gamers) are going to want to use the device as a full-blown Windows gaming PC. In this post, we will walk you through the steps on how to install Windows 11 on Steam Deck so you can be able to run all your Windows PC games or just do some other non-gaming-related tasks.
VMconnect.exe application error; Cannot connect to virtual machine
This post offers the most applicable solutions to the VMconnect.exe application error; Cannot connect to a virtual machine on a host computer running Hyper-V in a server or client-based setup. The vmconnect program ships with Hyper-V and is located in the following directory C:\Program Files\Hyper-V\vmconnect.exe. This error occurs when you...
Fix Windows cannot find Powershell.exe
PowerShell is an open-source scripting language and is used as a Shell to control the computer with commands from a Command-Line Interface (CLI). This tool is useful to automate your tasks and manage a variety of Windows settings from the command line. However, when some users tried opening the app, they encountered “Windows cannot find powershell.exe”. In this article, we will learn about the troubleshooting and real cause of this issue.
How to Bulk Install multiple Games at once in Steam on PC
Some PC gamers may not be aware that on Steam it’s possible you can bulk/batch download and install multiple games at once on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming system. In this post, we will show you how to easily and successfully carry out this task!. For one...
Fix McAfee installation Error Code 0 on Windows PC
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may get Error Code 0 when you attempt the installation of the McAfee Security Suite. This post offers the most suitable solutions affected PC users can apply to effortlessly resolve the issue and ensure their PC stays protected!. When this error...
