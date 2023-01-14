This post explains how to check Print History in Windows 11. When you print a document using your Windows 11/10 laptop or PC, it doesn’t keep track of it by default. However, if you want, you can enable Windows to save the print history so that you may refer to it later. This can be done by enabling the printer’s print queue to remember printed documents, or by configuring the Event Viewer to record all print events. A few third-party software also allow you to monitor the print activity on your system and view the list of documents that have been printed in the past. In this article, we will explain in detail how you can keep a log of the printed documents and check the print history in Windows 11.

7 HOURS AGO