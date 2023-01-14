Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Senate Ready To Respond To Kotek Statement On Housing, Homelessness
Kotek Statement On Housing: Oregon’s 82nd legislative session begins on Tuesday, and right off the bat, Governor Tina Kotek is demanding action on the state’s homelessness and housing affordability challenges. The newly elected president of the senate, Rob Wagner, is one of the people responsible for solving this...
Oregon Legislature will consider ambitious measures to lure chipmakers, attract billions in federal aid
A bipartisan coalition of Oregon legislators are at work on one of the state’s biggest economic development initiatives in years, a broad package of bills that may allocate $300 million or more to revitalize the region’s semiconductor industry. “My priority, No. 1, is to turn the corner on...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Kotek names key staff in governor's office
Gov. Tina Kotek has announced several appointees to her staff, among them a deputy chief of staff who will oversee agencies, a communications director, and a former state representative who will advise her on natural resources and climate change. Among the prominent hires to her staff, most of them policy...
Oregon Senate ‘ready to answer’ Kotek’s call on homelessness, housing
As Oregon's 82nd legislative session gets underway on Tuesday; the legislature is already facing marching orders from new Governor Tina Kotek to address the state's homeless and affordable housing crises.
Motion filed to swap Brown out for Kotek in Oregon gun measure lawsuit
A motion was filed Wednesday in Oregon circuit court to replace former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown with current Gov. Tina Kotek in one of the lawsuits filed against the governor over Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law.
Federal judge denies requests to modify Oregon State Hospital release policy
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must continue to release patients on a strict timeline, denying requests to change the policy from several groups who had complained. Judge Michael W. Mosman said that his September decision to quickly release patients in order to make room...
Oregon bill could allow school staff to give kids naloxone without parent permission
Children 13 years old and younger are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than other age groups, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shared by the nonprofit Families against Fentanyl.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
focushillsboro.com
$15,000 Is Offered As A Reward For Information On The Killing Of An Oregon-born Wolf
Reward For Information: In October, someone illegally killed an Oregon wolf in Klamath Falls, and now there’s a $15,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. On Tuesday, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition added its own $5,000 incentive to the existing $10,000 offer from the...
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
kymkemp.com
Nominations for New Northwest Forest Plan Federal Advisory Committee Due Tuesday
This is a press release from the Mendocino National Forest:. Self-nominations are due this Tuesday, Jan. 17 for anyone interested in serving on a Federal Advisory Committee for national forests in the Northwest Forest Plan area of Washington, Oregon and northern California. The Committee will provide input on modernizing landscape...
pnwag.net
Oregon Water Projects Receive Federal Funds
Oregon projects aimed at increasing water efficiency will receive $198,668 in federal funding. The grants, announced last week by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will help the Arnold Irrigation District in Bend, the Van Brimmer Ditch Company in Klamath Falls, and the West Extension Irrigation District in Morrow County.
Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita
As an intensive care nurse in a Portland cardiovascular unit, Jazzy Walker lived through the COVID burnout that’s driven nurses from the industry and exacerbated widespread nursing shortages across Oregon’s healthcare system. She watched as some of her most seasoned colleagues broke down under the strain of heavy...
Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'
(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Representative Has Proposals To Address College Students Food Insecurity
College Students Food Insecurity: During a conversation on Friday with representatives from institutions located around Oregon, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici expressed concern that an unacceptable number of college students are going hungry. Research conducted before the pandemic indicated that thirty percent of all students enrolled in colleges and universities had experienced...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Permits The Death Of Two Wolves In A New Group Following A Calf Assault
Death Of Two Wolves: On Thursday, officials in Oregon approved the killing of two wolves from a new group that has been accused of assaulting calves in the state’s northeastern corner. The wolves responsible for the assaults east of Union were seen on private property, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife stated the landowner or maybe USDA Wildlife Services might shoot them.
klcc.org
Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns
A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders
(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
