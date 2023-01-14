ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Senate Ready To Respond To Kotek Statement On Housing, Homelessness

Kotek Statement On Housing: Oregon’s 82nd legislative session begins on Tuesday, and right off the bat, Governor Tina Kotek is demanding action on the state’s homelessness and housing affordability challenges. The newly elected president of the senate, Rob Wagner, is one of the people responsible for solving this...
Kotek names key staff in governor's office

Gov. Tina Kotek has announced several appointees to her staff, among them a deputy chief of staff who will oversee agencies, a communications director, and a former state representative who will advise her on natural resources and climate change. Among the prominent hires to her staff, most of them policy...
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Oregon Water Projects Receive Federal Funds

Oregon projects aimed at increasing water efficiency will receive $198,668 in federal funding. The grants, announced last week by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will help the Arnold Irrigation District in Bend, the Van Brimmer Ditch Company in Klamath Falls, and the West Extension Irrigation District in Morrow County.
Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'

(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
Oregon Representative Has Proposals To Address College Students Food Insecurity

College Students Food Insecurity: During a conversation on Friday with representatives from institutions located around Oregon, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici expressed concern that an unacceptable number of college students are going hungry. Research conducted before the pandemic indicated that thirty percent of all students enrolled in colleges and universities had experienced...
Oregon Permits The Death Of Two Wolves In A New Group Following A Calf Assault

Death Of Two Wolves: On Thursday, officials in Oregon approved the killing of two wolves from a new group that has been accused of assaulting calves in the state’s northeastern corner. The wolves responsible for the assaults east of Union were seen on private property, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife stated the landowner or maybe USDA Wildlife Services might shoot them.
Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns

A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
