The Denver Broncos were just informed that one of their biggest candidates would not be joining them next season as their head coach. As we all know by now, this time last season the Broncos were doing the same thing, looking for their next head coach. They found him, and Nathaniel Hackett was named that guy last season. The optimism surrounding him heading into the season didn’t match the result we got.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO