Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
gamblingnews.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening
Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Look: Tom Brady Was Called Out For Dirty Tackle Attempt
Monday night has not been a fun one for Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback and the Bucs offense has been thoroughly shut down by the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-6 after three quarters of tonight's NFC Wild Card game. As frustrated as Brady likely is, it doesn't excuse what appeared ...
Justin Reid prepares for second Arrowhead playoff game — this time with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the home playoff experience at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
ESPN's Super Bowl Favorite Emerges Following Wild Card Weekend
'Super Wild Card Weekend' has officially come and gone. Did your favorite team make it to the Divisional Round? If so, congratulations. If not, well, there's always next year. For those with teams still in the hunt this season, ESPN has just released a set of updated playoff odds for ...
Longtime Officiating Expert Reveals If Key Penalty Was Missed
The entire complexion of Sunday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens shifted on one monumental play. With the game tied at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley attempted to give Baltimore the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback sneak. He lunged toward the end ...
NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision
There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
Trevor Lawrence Called 'People's Champ' for Celebrating Win at Waffle House
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated one of the biggest playoff comebacks in history with a trip to get morning waffles with his wife.
Big Cat Country
It’s Great to be a Jacksonville Jaguar
My college professor is having us try new experiences – so I thought I would write a fan post for the first time ever. Let me know how I did. Whoo – it has been a heck of a season, hasn’t it Jag fans? These Jaguars believe and the city is right behind them. Let’s enjoy the ride.
Big Cat Country
Duuuuuval House and Dougie P shirts now available
After the Jacksonville Jaguars sensational win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did what any smart Jacksonville local would do and celebrated at the local Waffle House. Or, the Duuuval House. Look at that, in all it’s glory. Covered, smothered and chunked, just like the...
atozsports.com
One of the Broncos’ best HC candidates is off of the table
The Denver Broncos were just informed that one of their biggest candidates would not be joining them next season as their head coach. As we all know by now, this time last season the Broncos were doing the same thing, looking for their next head coach. They found him, and Nathaniel Hackett was named that guy last season. The optimism surrounding him heading into the season didn’t match the result we got.
Big Cat Country
Questions to Ponder
It is rare to still be so focused on football, but I figured why not throw out a few questions that I have about this team moving forward. Some of these are very relevant to the immediate future, and some are just random things that are not super relevant right now.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McDaniel Sideline Video
Mike McDaniel was potentially focused on more than one thing while he was on the sideline during the Dolphins-Bills game. Some fans thought they caught the Dolphins' head coach vaping on the sideline while he was trying to coach. Fans had a lot of fun in their reactions on social media. ...
Comments / 0