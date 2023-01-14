Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Fort Worth, TexasLuay RahilFort Worth, TX
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community TipsSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
What do you think about the McDonald's fully automated restaurant?Amarie M.Fort Worth, TX
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
dallasexpress.com
Notable Stained Glass in North Texas
Home to many notable pieces of architecture, art displays, and more, North Texas also has some of the most beautiful vintage-stained glass, which is accessible for public viewing in numerous places. KERA News listed what it considers the top eight places to find stained glass in North Texas, from restaurants...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch
As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade
Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
dallasexpress.com
Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location
Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
fox4news.com
Man hurt in electrical fire at Fort Worth elementary school continuing to recover
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old Tarrant County man is still recovering from 2nd degree burns after surviving an electrical fire while on the job at a Fort Worth school. Jacob Starks, along with three other adults, were injured Monday morning at Parkview Elementary. Crews were doing demolition work on...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Sweet Tooth Hotel opens new flagship location in downtown Dallas
We have our luggage, we have our keycard, and we are checking into the brand-new flagship location of the Sweet Tooth Hotel in downtown Dallas.
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem
Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
dallasexpress.com
Original Juneteenth Museum Burns Down
An evening fire destroyed a one-story house in Fort Worth that had previously housed the very first Juneteenth museum for nearly two decades. The museum used to be run by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Opal Lee, who has been dubbed the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”. “I hate that it burned...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
fortworthreport.org
‘It was something very emotional’: All-Western Stock Show Parade takes over downtown
Thirty-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez was overcome with emotion as he played the tambora drum while spectators cheered for his band, Banda La Tremenda NG, on Jan. 14 at the All-Western Stock Show Parade in downtown Fort Worth. Gonzalez began playing the tambora drum with the band of 17 musicians about 10...
