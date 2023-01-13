Yemen is a nation in the Arabian Peninsula’s southwestern region with hills and deserts. Most of the population is Muslim and speaks several dialects of Arabic. Yemen’s history, culture, economy, and people have all been impacted by the country’s important position at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. For one, it serves as a crossroads for ancient and contemporary commerce and communication routes. In the ancient world, the nations that held what is now Yemen controlled the supply of essential commodities. These commodities include frankincense, myrrh, and other precious items, such as Asian spices and aromatics.

