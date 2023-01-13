ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This New England State Named One of the Worst to Drive In

Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hbsdealer.com

Koopman Lumber honored with 'Best in Business' award

The Massachusetts dealer is preparing to open its 12th location on Cape Cod. Koopman Lumber, the Massachusetts lumber and hardware dealer, has been recognized by The Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy