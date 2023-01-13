Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
This New England State Named One of the Worst to Drive In
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber honored with 'Best in Business' award
The Massachusetts dealer is preparing to open its 12th location on Cape Cod. Koopman Lumber, the Massachusetts lumber and hardware dealer, has been recognized by The Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us...
country1025.com
People in Massachusetts Will Live Longer Than People In 88% of US States – Here Are the Grim Numbers
We may have some bangin’ traffic in Massachusetts but at least we’ll be “enjoying” it for a long time, relatively. NiceRX, which is known for their herbal smoking aid, recently reported their findings showing life expectancy of residents in each of the 50 states. Why do...
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
National Bagel Day: Top places to get a bagel in western Massachusetts
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 places to get bagels in western Massachusetts.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall (UPDATE)
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix threat along Massachusetts coast continues into Monday
BOSTON — Light snow was falling across parts of Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts, the outer bands of a strong storm system well off the coastline. A winter weather advisory has been posted for coastal Plymouth and Norfolk counties as well as the Cape, for up to 4 inches of snowfall through Monday, meteorologists say.
