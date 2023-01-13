Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover 11 Blue Birds in New York
When people think of New York, they think of New York City, where the streets are crowded and buildings reach the sky. But New York has more than just city life. In fact, 61% of New York State is forested. From its many natural areas and miles of coastline, the state has the perfect habitats for birds. Discover 11 blue birds in New York and learn about their range, migration, diet, and appearance.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
a-z-animals.com
Discover All Types Of Wren Birds
The wrens are a family of brown passerines predominately from the New World (the Americas). Most species are inconspicuous and blend with their environments, and have short barred wings. These birds are loud and known for holding their tails in upright positions, especially when foraging. This article uncovers all types of wren birds, including how to identify them and where they live.
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
a-z-animals.com
See an Incredibly Rare Dalmatian Deer In Florida
Our short story begins with what seems to be a dalmatian (dog) playing in a thicket – sniffing around or trying to find a stick to fetch. However, the narrator shortly reveals the exciting news – it is actually a deer, white with brown spots!. As you’ve probably...
One Green Planet
Over 40 Vultures Mysteriously Found Dead Around Water Tower in North Carolina
Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after over 40 vultures were found dead surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. 40-50 vultures were piled in a 100-yard radius around a water tower in North Carolina. American Wildlife Refuge worker Paul MacKinnon said that he believes the birds appear to have been poisoned. Other wildlife experts however believe that it could be the Avian flu, as a wildlife sanctuary reported that the bird flu was spreading across the eastern part of North Carolina.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
The 5 Best States for a Hog Hunting Adventure
Wild hogs have inhabited North America since the middle of the 16th century. Brought over as domestic stock by early settlers, America’s earliest farm pigs escaped their enclosures and became feral in no time. The invasive and ecologically destructive species was bolstered even further with the introduction of Eurasian wild boars for recreational hunting in the early part of the 20th century. Since then, pig populations have multiplied rapidly across a wide swath of territory that stretches from the deep South, across parts of the lower Midwest, and all the way into California.
a-z-animals.com
Must-See Birds In Arizona
Arizona offers some of the best and most unique bird-watching in America. The state is rich with vegetation along streams and rivers and contains four distinct desert regions with their own flora and fauna. Meaning there are many rare species to see within its boundaries. Some birds on this list are common, while others are exotic. But you are sure to find many must-see birds in Arizona, whether you are a beginner or an expert birder!
nationalparkstraveler.org
Hunters Asked To Help Rid Axis Deer From Big Thicket National Preserve
Hunters who hold a valid license in Texas and have a permit for hunting in the Big Sandy Creek Unit of Big Thicket National Preserve can take as many nonnative axis deer that they come across. A preserve release didn't say how the axis deer came to be in Big...
a-z-animals.com
15 Types Of Birds In Hawaii
Hawaii is a tropical paradise with some pretty unique creatures, especially when compared to other US States. They have several native bird species and many that were introduced from parts of Asia to control pests. Today the island’s bird populations are flourishing among sandy beaches, lush jungles, mountains, and valleys. Discover 15 types of birds in Hawaii and learn about their habitats, diet, nests, and appearance.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Fastest Animals in Oregon
Oregon is one of the most geographically diverse states in America. The Northwestern State comprises deserts, dense evergreen forests, mixed forests, volcanoes, semi-arid shrublands, and abundant water, making it the ninth-largest state in the United States. These varying landscapes provide Oregon with different habitat choices for its diverse animal species.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Arizona
The waterfall is one of mother nature’s most tranquil yet thrilling and stunning works of art. Watching water fall from a rock face into a lagoon or wild river has a certain allure. It’s magical, both the noise it creates, and the sheer amount of water involved. There...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
Tiger escapes from farm, attacks man and kills animals in South Africa
Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend, injured a man and left three animals dead. The 39-year-old man survived the attack, however a dog and a deer were killed, and a second dog was...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Common Carp Ever Caught in Florida
Common carp (Cyprinus carpio) are freshwater fish that are native to central Asia and Europe. They have been distributed to different places around the world including North America. These fish can grow to very large sizes, but some common carp grow much larger than others. The common carp is a popular big catch with anglers, who usually catch them for sport. These fish have a bronze, silver, or golden-brown coloration with barbels located near their jaw. Although they don’t offer much in terms of appearance, the common carp’s large size makes them a desirable “big catch”. Read on to learn more about the largest common carp ever caught in Florida!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in California
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in California. The largemouth bass is, without a doubt, one of the world’s most popular, hardy, widespread, and overall impressive game fish! The Golden State proves to have a perfect climate and habitat for this unique fish, but what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in California? How does California’s largest catch compare to the most massive specimen ever caught? Read on to learn more below!
