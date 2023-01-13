Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
arizonawildcats.com
Rubio Retires After 31 Seasons at Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Volleyball head coach Dave Rubio, the winningest head coach in program history and the winningest active Pac-12 Volleyball head coach, has announced that he will be retiring following 31 seasons at the helm of the volleyball program and 36 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
KGUN 9
NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KGUN 9
Three people, two dogs rescued near Prince and I-10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're tracking the winter storm in Southern Arizona Tuesday. The Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road was closed due to unsafe yard conditions caused by rain. The center will reopen when conditions improve. 7:50 a.m. Golder Ranch Fire and Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash at Pima and Craycroft in Tucson late Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. The name of the man who died will not be released until his family is notified, the...
Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson
A former actor in Western films and his wife have survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home plus decades of Arizona movie history. The post Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson appeared first on KYMA.
Tucson, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Rio Rico High School soccer team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00. The Amphitheater High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00.
KOLD-TV
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home near Menlo Park in Tucson has been evacuated after a gas leak was reported there on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Other homes near the gas leak, in the 200 block of South Grande Avenue, were also evacuated. Around 3:30 p.m., there was...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Barbata is the newest addition to cocktail scene
With the ambiance of an English pub, Barbata is the perfect after-work destination. “At the end of a long day or a long week, it’s the perfect place to unwind,” said guest/PCC piano professor Raymond Ryder. Co-owner and executive chef Tyler Fenton echoed a similar sentiment in a...
Fire departments rescue four people in swift water
Fire departments in Tucson worked together and responded to a swift water. The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire Department rescued
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit near Broadway, Wilmot in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Broadway and Wilmot in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
WBUR
'It's coming for everybody': Central Arizona farmers' access to Colorado River dries up completely
On Jan. 1, farmers in Pinal County, Arizona, lost the last remaining access they had to Colorado River water. A severe drought in the Western United States has put an immense strain on the river, which millions of people rely on. People like Jace Miller knew the cuts were coming....
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pinal County boy has been found safe, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Taiwan Weary, 12, was reported missing early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A family member called authorities when they woke up and couldn’t find him in...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Water, Trash, and Recycling Rate Adjustment
After a series of public meetings and public hearings, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council yesterday, Jan. 11, voted to increase rates and fees for Tucson Water and the Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) to keep up with increasing costs and aging infrastructure. Some rates haven’t been...
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Radio Ink
Cumulus Shuffles Talent at Tucson Stations
Cumulus Media is moving some talent around at a pair of its Tucson radio stations as part of a revamped on-air lineup. As part of the change-up, Bobbi Pereyda will move from mid-days on KSZR (97.5 FM, The Vibe) to the mid-day slot at sister-station KIIM (95.5 FM). Krystal Pino will move from the mid-day slot at KIIM to the mid-day slot at KSZR.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens to residents, employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to all except for residents and employees. A winter storm warning is in effect and that means Catalina Highway will likely remain closed through at least Tuesday. The area received...
