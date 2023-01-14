Read full article on original website
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
hunker.com
The Official Girl Scout Cookie Lineup for 2023
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout Cookie season. Troops are beginning to assemble their communities in support of the most recognized entrepreneurial program for girls, packed with a robust lineup, a new flavor, and a new collaboration. We got word of the new cookie flavor last...
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwiches Facing Recall
The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart
The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
The Daily South
Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas
For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
msn.com
The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals
Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
KGUN 9
This year’s Easter Peeps will come in Dr Pepper and kettle corn flavors
While it’s true we haven’t even made it to Valentine’s Day yet, Peeps Brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and they already have news about this year’s new Easter treats. Along with returning fan-favorite flavors like cotton candy, fruit punch and their original marshmallow...
Reese’s looking to take over the grocery store ice cream aisle
America’s number one candy is branching out at the local grocery store and is looking to take over the ice cream aisle. Unilever Ice Cream has just revealed a plethora of frozen peanut butter goodness through a variety of new items coming to store shelves soon. Eight new products...
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
Air Fried Samoas & Thin Mints Take Girl Scout Cookies to Whole New Level
It's difficult to make Girl Scout cookies better than they already are. But, put them in an air fryer, wrapped them in dough, and you have deliciousness at a whole new level. Girl Scout cookies go on sale in Central New York on January 31, 2023. This year you may want to order a few extra boxes - a few to eat and a few to air-fry.
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
Shoppers Say Their ‘Cats Are Obsessed’ With This Stimulating $4 Catnip-Filled Toy
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing better for our cats than an interactive toy is a catnip-filled one! But instead of choosing one of the other, why don’t we combine them in a $4 toy that thousands of Amazon shoppers say their cats adore? No, we’re not kidding; it’s an actual toy you can buy now on Amazon to treat your fur babies, to kick off 2023! Buy: SmartyKat Bendy Buddy Bendable Catnip Cat Toy $3.99 The SmartyKat Bendy Buddy Bendable Catnip Cat Toy is...
