Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?
Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
Is Priscilla Presley OK? Reports Claim She Has Battled With Skin Cancer and Memory Loss
On Jan. 12, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital after undergoing cardiac arrest. A few hours later, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the tragic news that Lisa Marie had passed away at age 54. This came as...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Video shows Lisa Marie Presley on the Golden Globes red carpet
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Stephanie Elam describes seeing Presley at the Golden Globes Awards just days earlier.
Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?
Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Lisa Marie Presley previously addressed Graceland’s future: 'That is that'
Lisa Marie Presley has said Graceland would be inherited by her children after her death. Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child died Thursday at age 54.
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley shared remarks at Elvis Presley's 88th birthday at Graceland days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, shared remarks at Elvis's 88th birthday at Graceland days before her own death.
Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home
Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
Elvis Presley’s Graceland Will Remain in Presley Family: Spokesperson Reveals Who Will Run Memphis Estate
Elvis Presley's Graceland home will remain in the Presley family. A spokesperson reveals who will run the Memphis estate moving forward.
Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin
Lisa Marie Presley’s final resting place will be in Graceland. Following Presley’s death Thursday, a rep for her daughter Riley Keough confirmed to Associated Press that the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley will be buried at the mansion next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died of suicide in 2020. Graceland’s Meditation Garden is also the resting place of Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and Elvis’ grandmother Minnie Mae. The news of Lisa Marie’s final resting place comes a day after Lisa Marie died unexpectedly at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was treated by paramedics at her...
Inside The Plush Custom Jet of Elvis And The Trip He Gave Lisa Marie
One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.
