Kentucky State

Louisiana Illuminator

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct

DENVER – Jenna Ellis, the Colorado attorney who represented former President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn the 2020 election, is under investigation by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Ellis has been the target of formal complaints regarding what critics characterized as her professional misconduct connected to Trump’s effort to reverse the […] The post Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk

Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges

(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
MONROE COUNTY, AR
Daily Beast

An AI Lawyer Is About to Defend a Human in a U.S. Courtroom

When going to traffic court, the costs of wrangling an attorney to help plead your case can often exceed the ticket fine itself. And that’s assuming you can find a lawyer to take on such a low-stakes case. So why not skip legal fees altogether, and take counsel from artificial intelligence?
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Google warns Supreme Court against ‘gutting’ controversial tech provision

Google argued that if the Supreme Court rules to scale back a liability shield for internet companies, the decision could lead to more censorship and hate speech online, according to a brief filed Thursday.  The filing showcases Google’s argument in a case facing the high court that centers around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a controversial provision that protects companies…
US News and World Report

Fight Over Guns Center of Annual Virginia Lobbying Day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-control and gun-rights proponents rallied Monday at the Virginia Capitol during an annual day of advocacy, as lawmakers from both parties offered a tempered assessment about what's possible on the issue during this year's legislative session. Some Republicans and allied gun-rights groups hope to roll...
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Ticket for $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Sold in Rural Maine Town

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of at least $1.35 billion, the second largest jackpot in U.S. history, was sold in Maine, lottery organizers said on Saturday. "Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio...
LEBANON, ME
US News and World Report

Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources

(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...

