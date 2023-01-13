Read full article on original website
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct
DENVER – Jenna Ellis, the Colorado attorney who represented former President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn the 2020 election, is under investigation by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Ellis has been the target of formal complaints regarding what critics characterized as her professional misconduct connected to Trump’s effort to reverse the […] The post Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
Missouri puts Amber McLaughlin to death, the first openly transgender person executed in US
Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman, was executed Tuesday after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson chose not to grant her clemency request.
NOLA.com
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
theblock.co
Unemployed and under house arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried faces enormous legal bills
Sam Bankman-Fried could rack up millions in legal bills as he faces a criminal trial, the wide-ranging FTX bankruptcy and civil enforcement cases from regulators. The disgraced FTX founder, whose approximately $450 million in Robinhood shares were seized by the government, is likely to lean on friends and family to fund his defense.
NOLA.com
Oregon court goes where Louisiana refused, voiding hundreds of split jury convictions
Two months after the Louisiana Supreme Court denied new trials to as many as 1,500 inmates convicted years ago by divided juries that are now illegal, the Oregon Supreme Court did just the opposite. In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the seven Oregon justices agreed to apply a U.S. Supreme...
msn.com
Supreme Court to decide how far employers must go to accommodate workers' religious beliefs
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case that could decide how far employers must go to accommodate the religious beliefs of employees, one of eight new disputes the high court granted as it filled out the remainder of its term. Gerald Groff, a former...
New bill would ban feds from working with big tech to censor Americans
(The Center Square) – Leading Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives filed new legislation that would ban federal employees from working with big tech companies to censor Americans. The bill comes as ongoing reports show that federal law enforcement and the White House have regularly communicated with...
Daily Beast
An AI Lawyer Is About to Defend a Human in a U.S. Courtroom
When going to traffic court, the costs of wrangling an attorney to help plead your case can often exceed the ticket fine itself. And that’s assuming you can find a lawyer to take on such a low-stakes case. So why not skip legal fees altogether, and take counsel from artificial intelligence?
Google warns Supreme Court against ‘gutting’ controversial tech provision
Google argued that if the Supreme Court rules to scale back a liability shield for internet companies, the decision could lead to more censorship and hate speech online, according to a brief filed Thursday. The filing showcases Google’s argument in a case facing the high court that centers around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a controversial provision that protects companies…
US News and World Report
Fight Over Guns Center of Annual Virginia Lobbying Day
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-control and gun-rights proponents rallied Monday at the Virginia Capitol during an annual day of advocacy, as lawmakers from both parties offered a tempered assessment about what's possible on the issue during this year's legislative session. Some Republicans and allied gun-rights groups hope to roll...
US News and World Report
Ticket for $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Sold in Rural Maine Town
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of at least $1.35 billion, the second largest jackpot in U.S. history, was sold in Maine, lottery organizers said on Saturday. "Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio...
Trump’s fake electors sued in Michigan, adding to their legal troubles
The Republican electors are accused of using fraudulent documents to try to subvert the outcome of the election
Supreme Court to hear immigration case brought by transgender woman against Biden administration
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear the case of a Guatemalan transgender woman seeking to avoid deportation from the U.S. after a lower court denied her claim.
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
U.S. Supreme Court to hear religious bias claim against Postal Service
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by an evangelical Christian former mail carrier in Pennsylvania who accused the U.S. Postal Service of religious bias after being reprimanded for refusing to deliver packages on Sundays.
