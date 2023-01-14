ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand

Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year

Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
MINNESOTA STATE
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Big Storm System Moving Into Midwest This Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota later this week. The National Weather Service says confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, with the best chances from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. It is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the moment many outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for as the 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show is underway, running through Sunday. The 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show in Columbus runs through Sunday. It has nearly 300,000 square feet of inventory spanning three...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lost Minnesota: FuncoLand

On one hand the advances we've seen in technology can be great. For example, my kid and I like to play on our Nintendo Switch together and it sure is convenient to be able to buy and play a game straight from the console without having to leave the couch... it just downloads right to the system.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?

I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
WAITE PARK, MN
Gas, Diesel Prices Fall in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may soon start to rise again. Gas Buddy says the price for gas may start to nudge up again in the week ahead in some areas because oil prices finished last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump. They say the window on price drops appears to be on the horizon as we get closer to what's likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
