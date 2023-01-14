Read full article on original website
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year
Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
January 2023 Ranks As One Of Minnesota’s ‘Wettest’
When I think about our kick-off to 2023, January has felt rather 'wet.' I feel like I've had days where the snow shoveling never stops. Then everything turns to rain and ice. Next thing you know, you're slipping and sliding down the driveway hoping for a meltdown, and here comes more snow.
Arizona has the 2nd highest increase in car insurance rates
Drivers are likely to pay more for car insurance in 2023. The average annual rate increase across the U.S. is 8.4%, compared to the 1.3% from what we saw in 2022.
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
Madonna Playing the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul This Summer
Madonna is coming back to Minnesota! It was just announced that Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 30th. Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 4 Decades of Music - featuring her Greatest Hits live at #MyXEC on July 30!. With a music career spanning four...
Big Storm System Moving Into Midwest This Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota later this week. The National Weather Service says confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, with the best chances from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. It is...
Winter Storm Watch in Southeastern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Between five and eight inches of snow are possible in that part of the state. Initial impacts are expected to reach northeast Iowa...
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
spectrumnews1.com
43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show underway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the moment many outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for as the 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show is underway, running through Sunday. The 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show in Columbus runs through Sunday. It has nearly 300,000 square feet of inventory spanning three...
Lost Minnesota: FuncoLand
On one hand the advances we've seen in technology can be great. For example, my kid and I like to play on our Nintendo Switch together and it sure is convenient to be able to buy and play a game straight from the console without having to leave the couch... it just downloads right to the system.
Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
Meet Groot! Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Groot! This mini panther came to TCHS due to his owner having too many animals. Groot is a bashful boy who can take some time to open up ~~ He appreciates a quiet approach with lots of cheek and chin scratches. He loves sweet talk; Groot will slow blink...
Gas, Diesel Prices Fall in Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may soon start to rise again. Gas Buddy says the price for gas may start to nudge up again in the week ahead in some areas because oil prices finished last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump. They say the window on price drops appears to be on the horizon as we get closer to what's likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
