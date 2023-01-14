Read full article on original website
Los Osos diverts water from failed basin, neighbors call foul
Floodwaters flowed into homes in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood in Los Osos on Saturday, prompting neighbors to question if an earlier basin failure caused the flooding. While an atmospheric river pummeled Los Osos on Jan. 9, floodwaters did not flood into homes in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood. But after the Los Osos Community Services District diverted water from a basin that failed during the Jan. 9 deluge, floodwaters quickly rose in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood during a milder storm on Jan. 14.
Storm updates: Rep. Carbajal to view SLO County damages, road closures still in place
SLO County’s path to recovery from the winter storm continues through traffic closures and power outages.
SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos
As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
Black Road partially reopens; Santa Maria asking for storm damage information
While Black Road from Stowell Road to Highway 166/Main Street has reopened, the road remains closed from Stowell Road to Betteravia Road.
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day, authorities near San Miguel on Sunday said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week was suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels...
SLO County storm updates: Road closures, Highway 1 closure
An evacuation order is still in place for coastal areas near the Oceano Dunes.
Destructive storm just pounded SLO County. How does it compare to major storms of the past?
Severe storms in 1969, 1973 and 1995 all left their mark on San Luis Obispo County.
How to dispose of storm debris in City of San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo city officials are asking residents not to leave storm-related debris or damaged property curbside.
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office has confirmed the search for missing 5 year old Kyle Doan resumed on Jan. 15 as weather conditions improved and water levels lowered. The post SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead
Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
KCSO Search and Rescue joins search for 5-year-old swept away in flood
Volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Search and Rescue team are joining the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters near Paso Robles.
Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate
Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
Evacuation warning expanded for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
Stay away from south of the Arroyo Grande Levee during the weekend storm, the county warns
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
