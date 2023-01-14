Read full article on original website
OCEANO, Calif. – Oceano is on alert. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation order for all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek channel for one mile and west of Highway 1. The County Office of Emergency Services first issued evacuations last Wednesday. “With continued storms, we left the evacuation orders in place out of The post Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County’s path to recovery from the winter storm continues through traffic closures and power outages.
Storm update: Highway 1 in Big Sur unstable, some evacuation warnings lifted and rain almost over
SLO County lifts evacuation warnings in Los Osos, but others remain. The Central Coast has weathered the worst of the winter storm. There are still road closures, lingering threats and widespread damage, but some evacuation warnings are now lifted. Yesterday, San Luis Obispo County lifted its evacuation warnings for residents...
As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
They sent first responders to three swift-water incidents, 73 flood calls and all sorts of other emergencies.
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
Another bridge location near the creek reported 267.63 feet of water at 3:17 p.m.
Severe storms in 1969, 1973 and 1995 all left their mark on San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day, authorities near San Miguel on Sunday said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week was suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels...
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Stay away from south of the Arroyo Grande Levee during the weekend storm, the county warns
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
On Monday, maintenance crews in Orcutt continued their efforts in repairing and reopening several roads that were impacted by heavy recent rainfall.
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced Highway 33 is closed from the San Luis Obispo County line to where it intersects Highway 166 in Maricopa due to flooding. Motorists must use an alternate route.
San Luis Obispo County flood advisory no longer in effect, wind advisory remains until 9 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A flood advisory issued earlier on Jan. 14 by the National Weather Service for San Luis Obispo County is no longer in effect, but a wind advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. South to southwest winds are expected to reach 15 to...
