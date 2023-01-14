ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect

OCEANO, Calif.  – Oceano is on alert. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation order for all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek channel for one mile and west of Highway 1. The County Office of Emergency Services first issued evacuations last Wednesday. “With continued storms, we left the evacuation orders in place out of The post Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos

As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day, authorities near San Miguel on Sunday said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week was suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

