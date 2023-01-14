Read full article on original website
Destructive storm just pounded SLO County. How does it compare to major storms of the past?
Severe storms in 1969, 1973 and 1995 all left their mark on San Luis Obispo County.
Storm updates: Rep. Carbajal to view SLO County damages, road closures still in place
SLO County’s path to recovery from the winter storm continues through traffic closures and power outages.
SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos
As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SLO County storm updates: Road closures, Highway 1 closure
An evacuation order is still in place for coastal areas near the Oceano Dunes.
SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead
Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
Colder storm this week in SLO County with more rain, strong winds and chance of thunderstorms
More rain ahead of historic storm last Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening.
Black Road partially reopens; Santa Maria asking for storm damage information
While Black Road from Stowell Road to Highway 166/Main Street has reopened, the road remains closed from Stowell Road to Betteravia Road.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
City of SLO creates webpage for storm recovery information
The City of San Luis Obispo has created a webpage with storm recovery information for city residents and businesses.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
San Luis Obispo County flood advisory no longer in effect, wind advisory remains until 9 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A flood advisory issued earlier on Jan. 14 by the National Weather Service for San Luis Obispo County is no longer in effect, but a wind advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. South to southwest winds are expected to reach 15 to...
SLO County saw more showers over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
Sunny skies will be spotted in SLO County later this week, the National Weather Service said.
Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
After ‘horrific’ flood damage, Morro Bay mobile home park braces for another storm
Floodwaters tore out a fence, undermined a deck and caked roads with mud, mobile home park residents said.
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate
Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
Maintenance crews, community volunteers continue recovery efforts in Orcutt
On Monday, maintenance crews in Orcutt continued their efforts in repairing and reopening several roads that were impacted by heavy recent rainfall.
