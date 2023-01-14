Read full article on original website
NEWLY RENOVATED ANANTARA VELI MALDIVES RESORT REOPENS WITH A FRESH, WELLNESS-CENTRIC IDENTITY
Offering a reimagined adult-only experience set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort reopened on 1 December 2022 following nine months of extensive renovations. With revamped accommodations, including the introduction of stylish new Beach Pool Villas, a new Villa Host service for all guests, newly redesigned restaurants and a hammam added to the wellness-focused spa, the Maldivian playground is all set to cradle couples into vacation mode.
hotelnewsme.com
HOTELIER NIGHT AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND!
We are calling all the Hoteliers to come and join us every Sunday for our Hotelier Night at RBG Bar! Enjoy 50% discount off our Ala Carte Menu whilst listening to our live DJ playing your favourite tunes throughout the night. For those who wish to challenge their friends, we...
hotelnewsme.com
FUJAIRAH ROTANA RESORT & SPA RECEIVES ISO 21401:2018 CERTIFICATE
Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa has recently been certified with ISO 21401:2018 for Tourism and Related Services – Sustainability Management System for Accommodation Establishments by the Bureau Veritas. The Bureau Veritas is a world leader in audit and certification services for ISO 21401. Being the first resort to receive...
hotelnewsme.com
CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS CELEBRATES ITS ROLE AS HOST OF THE UPCOMING MENA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS AWARDS 2023
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the luxurious hotel in the heart of the UAE capital, is starting 2023 by introducing a vast selection of new and reimagined dining experiences. Further cementing its position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading culinary destinations, guests are invited to sample beautifully refined dishes at MICHELIN-selected Li Beirut and VaKaVa, explore the world’s finest meats at Ray’s Bar, learn how to make authentic sushi rolls at contemporary Japanese restaurant Tori No Su, and start the year on a healthy note with the wholesome ‘Veganuary’ menu at Lillet.
hotelnewsme.com
BUNGALO34 OPENS ON PEARL JUMEIRA ISLAND
A calm, intimate Mediterranean experience, Bungalo34 is a place where effortless style meets glamour, nostalgia and sophistication. Bungalo34 encapsulates the core philosophy of Tashas Group – Beautiful Food, Stunning Environments and Engaging Personal Service. A blissful escape from the bright city lights of Dubai, Bungalo34 is a secluded beachside haven located on Pearl Jumeira Island.
hotelnewsme.com
CENTRAL HOTELS & RESORTS EYE OPPORTUNITIES IN CENTRAL ASIA MARKET FOR 2023
Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, will continue to focus and be active in attracting visitors from Central Asia this year as this emerging market has played a vital role in its hotel performance for 2022. Guests from India and China topped...
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI OPERA PRESENTS AN ARRAY OF SPECTACULAR PERFORMANCES
Kicking off 2023 in glittering style, Dubai Opera, the ultimate performing arts destination, is thrilled to present five dazzling performances that will take place in January, February, and March 2023. 2023 will continue to showcase an exciting, and multifaceted entertainment offering, ensuring there’s something for everyone. This unique and awe-inspiring...
hotelnewsme.com
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY
Aloft Palm Jumeirah, a Marriott International hotel is celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Set on the East Crescent of the world-renowned landmark, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel is the perfect spot to relax, sip in style or dine by the pool & at the beach, or enjoy any of its many amenities and attractions.
hotelnewsme.com
GRAND PLAZA MOVENPICK MEDIA CITY POSTS STRONG BUSINESS GROWTH, EYES “BLEISURE” SEGMENT FOR 2023
Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City ended the year 2022 with record breaking business performance, strengthening its position as the leading and only 5-star hotel for business travellers in Dubai’s regional media and technology hub, Dubai Media City. Looking ahead into 2023, the 235-room business hotel will focus on tapping...
hotelnewsme.com
NONYA CELEBRATES CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH AN EXCLUSIVE MENU
In celebration of Chinese New Year, a special set menu will be served at a pan-Asian restaurant. Located on the 44th floor of the vibrant JLT neighbourhood, Nonya will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit this year with a four-course set menu filled with traditional and modern Chinese dishes. Expect...
hotelnewsme.com
FAIRMONT THE PALM ANNOUNCES VANINA YORDANOVA AS CLUSTER DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS
Fairmont The Palm announces the appointment of Vanina Yordanova, as Cluster Director of Marketing & Communications. In this role, Vanina will oversee all marketing and communication functions across Fairmont The Palm, Mövenpick JLT, RIVA Beach Club, and Th8 Palm Dubai. Since beginning her trailblazing career as a Marketing Communications...
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF DOHA
In line with the recent news from The Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism naming Doha as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023, the nation is thrilled to welcome visitors from the GCC who wish to discover Qatar’s untapped beauty. GCC travellers looking for a luxurious getaway will discover a...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW YEAR, NEW YOU
Start the New Year by rejuvenating your mind and body as Hyde Hotel Dubai’s spa, Cinq Mondes Dubai, launches its new wellness packages for 2023. Cinq Mondes Spa at Hyde’ s new refreshing and refuelling spa menu was designed to cater to the always-on-the go residents of Dubai. It’s important to take time away from one’s routine to pause and allow yourself to relax. The menu was curated in partnership with Comfort Zone, a made-in-Italy complete line of regenerative, effective, and sustainable face and body products and an international leader in the spa and wellness industry. Packages were also crafted so that guests can easily include it in their routine, from quick 30-minute treatments to complete 90-minute rituals.
hotelnewsme.com
CULTURE, CUISINE AND CEVICHES: COYA DUBAI HOSTS PISCO SOUR & CEVICHE MASTERCLASS
COYA Dubai, renowned for its authentic Peruvian experience in the city, is excited to bring back its immersive Pisco Sour & Ceviche Masterclass. Taking place on the last Sunday of every month, the first instalment of the year is scheduled on Sunday, 29th January. Brimming with the flavours, colours and...
hotelnewsme.com
HOP INTO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT WITH A TASTE OF JUMEIRAH
Marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival in Chinese culture as friends and family reconnect and share precious moments together. For the celebratory occasion, Jumeirah’s collection of award-winning dining venues invites guests to dive into a flavour-filled month of culinary celebrations and indulgent delights.
hotelnewsme.com
ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR AT ARMANI HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
Armani Hotel Dubai is the perfect destination for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a special occasion, or an indulgent treat. Watch as award-winning dining options, luxurious spa facilities and signature Armani hospitality combine to create the ultimate experiences that create lifelong memories. With picturesque outdoor terrace seating along with a range of sensational dining outlets, Armani Hotel Dubai should be your number one choice to experience unrivalled opulence and sophistication this February.
hotelnewsme.com
SLS DUBAI ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS AT THE HOTEL AND CIEL SPA
Dubai’s foremost lifestyle destination, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, is proud to announce the appointment of respective world class professionals at top positions in Ciel Spa and within the hotel. SLS Dubai is delighted to announce that Chef Francisco Paco Morales will be joining the team as an Executive...
hotelnewsme.com
BECOME A SUSHI PRO AT KATSUYA HYDE DUBAI’S SUSHI MAKING MASTERCLASS
Are you a foodie looking to take your culinary skills to the next level? Explore the world of sushi flavourswith Chef Pavel at Katsuya Hyde Dubai’s Sushi Making Masterclass, launching January 24th. Learn from the best and get hands on experience from the expert, Katsuya’s Head Chef Pavel, a renowned sushi chef with years of experience in creating delicious and beautifully presented sushi dishes.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON MAKES THREE KEY APPOINTMENTS TO ITS MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA & TÜRKIYE TEAM
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) Hilton has announced the appointment of three senior executives to its Middle East, Africa & Türkiye (MEA&T) leadership team. Aligi Gardenghi has become Vice President, Operations, Arabian Peninsula, Marie-Louise Ek has been named Vice President, Human Resources, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye and Dean Murphy has become Senior Director, F&B Development, Operations & Openings, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye. Aligi, who has been with Hilton for more than 20 years, will lead luxury and full-service operations across more than 45 hotels in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. He has 15 years of experience with Hilton in the Middle East working across business development, revenue management, and marketing. Most recently, Aligi was instrumental in driving performance for more than 6,000 hotels in his position as Vice President, of Americas Marketing. The Italian executive has a wealth of experience across marketing, commercial, and revenue management and has held a range of senior positions at Hilton including Global Vice President, Marketing Performance and Insight; Vice President of Marketing, EMEA, and Commercial Director, MEA.
