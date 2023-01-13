ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail

The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in 'Operation Friday the 13th'. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs

On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KAT Adventures

The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of

Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
SPENCER, TN

