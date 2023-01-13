Read full article on original website
Former Fentress County corrections officer charged with statutory rape
A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while working as a Fentress County corrections officer.
ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Oneida woman charged with child neglect after young children discovered outside in cold weather
ONEIDA | An Oneida mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges after police spotted her unattended young children wandering outside in cold weather. Amber N. Huckeby, 33, of a North Oneida Circle address, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Big South Fork Medical Center, where her children were being checked out.
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs
On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Loudon County man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
