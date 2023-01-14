Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season
Jordan Spieth will be living the nomad life this PGA Tour season. The post Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Davis Love III named vice captain for Ryder Cup 2023
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson brought back Davis Love III as vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Golf.com
TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff
After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 The American Express PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Si Woo Kim at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii?
Si Woo Kim was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii riding high, with the South Korean star making birdie on the final hole at Waialae Country Club that wound up being the winning putt in the Aloha State. After he got a lei, as...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio
Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
'A Colossal Waste Of Time' - Azinger On PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
The 1993 PGA Champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner didn't hold back on what he thought of the PAC
After 1st vacation, Taylor Townsend gets 1st Slam win as mom
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As Taylor Townsend was preparing to return to professional tennis after becoming a mom nearly two years ago, she sought counsel from a couple of pretty good sources: Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. Clijsters, who collected three of her four Grand Slam titles as a...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International
Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo lands new job with DP World Tour: "It's a real honour"
Sir Nick Faldo may not be returning to the commentary booth but the decorated golfer has a new job. This year Faldo, 65, will be the host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. Faldo - who was reduced to tears during his final CBS broadcast in...
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to CLASH with 9 LIV Golf players at Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy will tee off his 2023 campaign at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour next week, and he will be joined by a host of LIV Golf players including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. According to the entry list ahead of the Dubai Desert...
Tennis player reunites with sister after four years apart on different continents
Sibi Soumahoro left Ivory Coast for the U.S. to pursue tennis. He's seeing his sister for the first time in four years in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Check the yardage book: PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 The American Express
PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California – one of three courses used for the PGA Tour’s 2023 The American Express – opened in 1986 with a design by the legendary architect whose name appears in the layout’s title. The 7,187-yard, par-72...
Some top LPGA players skipping season-opening Tournament of Champions are now subject to $25K fine
A couple of top-tier LPGA players are subject to a $25,000 fine for skipping this year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement stipulates that players in the top 80 of the CME points list compete in a domestic event once every four years. Both...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott's new PGA Tour role with Rory? Azinger: "A colossal WASTE of time!"
For now, Adam Scott appears to have rejected the advances of the LIV Golf League. The 42-year-old Australian - who is back working with Tiger Woods' legendary caddie in 2023 - reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour by joining the Players Advisory Council [PAC]. We're reliably informed that Scott...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
To Understand the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Battle, Start With Conflicting-Event Releases
More Weekly Read: Could Tiger Play in the Ryder Cup? | A Taste of the Ryder Cup | Fore! Things. A tumultuous year in golf has taught us some things that perhaps many were fine without ever knowing. The intricacies of the Official World Golf Ranking. The PGA Tour's status...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance
WNBA star Brittney Griner made a special appearance at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix on Monday. Griner was seen posing for pictures with some people at the event. Less than six weeks ago, the United States secured Griner's release from Russia. She was sentenced to nine ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison
Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
Comments / 0