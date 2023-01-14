ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff

After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
2023 The American Express PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf...
Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International

Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
Rory McIlroy to CLASH with 9 LIV Golf players at Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy will tee off his 2023 campaign at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour next week, and he will be joined by a host of LIV Golf players including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. According to the entry list ahead of the Dubai Desert...
Adam Scott's new PGA Tour role with Rory? Azinger: "A colossal WASTE of time!"

For now, Adam Scott appears to have rejected the advances of the LIV Golf League. The 42-year-old Australian - who is back working with Tiger Woods' legendary caddie in 2023 - reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour by joining the Players Advisory Council [PAC]. We're reliably informed that Scott...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance

WNBA star Brittney Griner made a special appearance at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix on Monday.  Griner was seen posing for pictures with some people at the event. Less than six weeks ago, the United States secured Griner's release from Russia. She was sentenced to nine ...
Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison

Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
